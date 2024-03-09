Posted in: Collectibles, Statue | Tagged: capcom, Numskull, resident evil

Bring Home the Horror of Resident Evil with Numskull's Licker Statue

The horror of the legendary video game series Resident Evil, has arrived at Numskull with another deadly warped T-Virus creature

The Licker is a grotesque and wicked creature that appears in the Resident Evil video game series by Capcom. Originally appearing in Resident Evil 2, Leon S. Kennedy comes across these mutated monstrosities in the Raccoon City Police Department as the T-Virus outbreak consumes Raccoon City. These creatures feature exposed muscle tissue, with elongated tongues and razor-sharp claws, making them a deadly foe to come across. Lickers easily strike fear into the hearts of survivors and Resident Evil fans as they try to escape Racoon City. Fans of the series can now bring home one of these monstrosities as Numskull continues to expand their growing Resident Evil statue collection.

This 6.5" tall Licker will now join the Numskull's Resident Evil Tyrant T-002 and the Nemesis statues with a highly detailed statue that collectors will not want to miss. As one of the most iconic adversaries in the Resident Evil series, Numskull was sure to capture all of the Licker's details to help have it haunt the nightmares of fans. From the ripped tissue to its razor tongue, its exposed brain, and everything in between, Numskull was sure to pack it all into this piece. Resident Evil fans will be able to bring home this statue for $100 in May 2024, and pre-orders are already live.

The Licker Comes to Life from Numskull

"Sideshow and Numskull are excited to present the Licker Statue! The Licker—a grotesque mutant with a creepy exposed brain and extended tongue—is a monster you certainly don't want to meet in Raccoon City. While their eyes cease to function or are completely gone, the Licker's sense of hearing is considerably enhanced to compensate for the loss of sight. This Licker Statue is 6.5 inches (16.5cm) tall and has all of the finishing details fans would expect, such as the exposed brain details, extended tongue, and its sharp claws. If you're a huge fan of the Resident Evil franchise, don't miss out on this incredible collector's item!"

The Licker Statue features:

Official Resident Evil product

Designed and manufactured by Numskull Designs, in conjunction with Capcom

Highly detailed 6.5" (16.5cm) replica of the iconic Licker from RE2 with hand-painted features for extra detail

Base comes with intricate details including exposed brain, extended tongue, and sharp claws

