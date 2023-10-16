Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: halloween, Liquid Death, RSVLTS, superplastic, the noble collection

Bring Home the Horrors of Halloween with This Spooky Gift Guide

It is Spooky Month and we have rounded up some of the deadly, dark, and haunted collectibles that fans can bring home for Halloween

Get ready to embrace the spirit of Halloween with our spooktacular gift guide that's sure to send chills down your spine. We have scoured some eerie corners to bring you a wickedly fun selection of treats for this haunting season. Whether you're a Halloween enthusiast or just looking to add a touch of the macabre to your life, we've got something for you. From ghoulishly stylish shirts by RSVLTS, a voodoo doll with a twist from Liquid Death and Steve-O, to some hauntingly adorable vinyl figures by Super Plastic, We have even conjured up a bewitching array of Harry Potter goodies from The Noble Collection with a sinister set of dark wizard wands.

Your Wardrobe Gets Haunted with RSVLTS

Looking to get into the Halloween spirit? Look no further, as a bewitching collection of spooky shirts from RSVLTS are here to help. They have really stepped their game up this year with a fine assortment of collections this October. Fans can return to Derry with their soul-sucking IT collection to unmask the mystery of Old Man Jenkins with the gang from Scooby-Doo. If that wasn't enough, fans can even brew up some magic with the Sanderson Sisters with their Hocus Pocus set or return to Halloweentown with their haunted The Nightmare Before Christmas. Collection. Whether you're attending a party or simply want to showcase your love for Halloween all year round then RSVLTS is your one-stop shop. Get ready to haunt the season in the most fashionable and frightening way possible right here.

Cast a Spell with Voldemort and The Noble Collection

Get ready for the witching hour this Halloween with The Noble Collection's Harry Potter Dark Wizard 5-Wand Set. This exquisite set allows fans to harness the dark arts with a stunning collection of authentic replica wands. This set includes a replica of four sinister Death Eaters as well as Lord Voldemort. Each fan is crafted with meticulous attention to detail as they capture the essence of these sinister characters from the wizarding world. All five wands can be placed on a metal Dark Mark wall display, that will keep the dark arts alive even past Halloween. Unleash the magic of the dark side this year with The Noble Collection's Harry Potter Dark Wizard 5-Wand Set, which can be found right here.

Liquid Death and Steve-O's VooDoo Doll is A Eerie Treat

Get ready to add a spine-tingling twist to your Halloween celebrations with a truly unique and eerie gift. Introducing the ultimate Voodoo Doll from Liquid Death, which is a one-of-a-kind collectible created in collaboration with Jackass star Steve-O. What really makes this ghastly creation apart from everything else is that it actually features Steve-O's hair inside. This only adds an extra layer of authenticity to the creepy vibe, and the fun does not end there as this Voodoo Doll has been bewitched by a real witch doctor! Whether you're a fan of Steve-O, a collector of the bizarre, or simply seeking a conversation piece that embodies the spirit of Halloween, this unsettling creation is sure to cast a spell on anyone brave enough to own it. Make this Halloween truly memorable with the ultimate Jackass collection from Liquid Death, and dive headfirst into the macabre mysteries of the season right here.

Superplastic Add Some Spooky Fun to Your Collection

Just when you thought you had seen it all, Superplastic is here with a treat that is quite tricky. A new Art Vinyl 3-Pack set has arrived with the Hooligoonz 3" Janky 3-Pack by Superplastic! This trio of mischievous mischief-makers arrives in style, dressed up as a Skeleton, Zombie, and Pumpkin head. They each boast articulating heads, arms, and legs for endless possibilities. But the real fun begins with their removable and interchangeable accessories, including masks, a scythe, a magic wand, a carving dagger. With these wickedly fun figures, the mix-and-match combinations are virtually limitless, making the Hooligoonz the perfect addition to your Halloween decor or a creative gift for the spooky season. Don't miss out on this hauntingly fun 3-Pack – they're ready to raise some ghoulish cheer right here!

