It is Time to Awaken Zero as PCS Debuts New Mega Man X Statue

It was not long ago that we saw the return of the hit Capcom video game Mega Man X with Premium Collectible Studio. We saw Mega Man return with a fantastic statue featuring deluxe and standard releases. Well, things get a little more interesting as it looks like it is time for Maverick Hunter Zero to arrive with not one but two 1/4 scale statues from PCS Collectibles. The statue will follow the same format as the previous Mega Man X Statues statue starting with the standard release showing off his red armor and mechanical body. The deluxe, on the other hand, features Dr. Light's construction capsule with red LED lights. The deluxe also comes with a sleeping head sculpt showing Zero is in a safer state. These Mega Man X statues are not cheap, as the standard comes in at $745 and a whopping $1,545 for the deluxe construction capsule version. Zero is set to arrive between April and June 2023, and pre-orders are already live right here.

"Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio present the Zero Deluxe 1:4 Scale Statue, a futuristic video game collectible celebrating the classic Capcom character. With an immensely detailed display base, this statue is a must-have for diehard fans of the Mega Man X series. The Zero Deluxe 1:4 Scale Statue measures 30" tall and 18" wide as the iconic hero stands within Dr. Light's construction capsule. An elite Maverick Hunter, Zero is a powerful android dedicated to protecting humanity from criminal Reploids. This detailed statue showcases Zero's unique build as mechanical arms finalize his diagnostics in this hi-tech chamber."

"The capsule's red base lights up to further immerse Zero in the environment, reflecting off his unarmored gunmetal gray limbs and metallic red and yellow armor. His helmeted head features his signature blonde hair, and the statue comes with two expressions — one active, determined face and a portrait with closed eyes to reflect his capsule stasis. Green and blue accents as well as a "Z" shoulder emblem complete Zero's intricate robotic look and create a striking display on any shelf."

"Want to upgrade your collection further? Pair Zero Deluxe with the Mega Man X Deluxe 1:4 Scale Statue by Premium Collectibles Studio, sold separately, to reunite these heroic partners on your shelf. Infiltrate Sigma's fortress and take down the Mavericks once and for all! Bring home the Zero Deluxe 1:4 Scale Statue by Premium Collectibles Studio for your collection today."