Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: Furby, hasbro

Bring Home the Magic of Furby this Holiday Season from Hasbro

Furby craze is back as Hasbro has revived the legendary 90s franchise for a new generation with plenty of versions to collect

Article Summary Furby returns for 2023 with fresh tech upgrades, 600+ responses, and interactive play for all ages.

New lines include mini Furblets and the extra-large DJ Furby, expanding the collectible Furby-verse.

DJ Furby and Furblets offer unique sounds, games, and features, with cross-compatibility between models.

Perfect holiday gifts available at major retailers and online, with options for every Furby fan and budget.

Hasbro officially relaunched Furby in 2023, bringing it back as a tech pet for a new generation with a full redesign. This modern rebirth of Furby has transformed the iconic electronic pet into a fully interactive ecosystem, making it an ideal centerpiece for the holidays. The 2023 Furby reboot reintroduced the new design, standing 6" tall, which has five playable modes and a whopping 600+ responses. From touch-sensitive interactions and voice commands to glowing ears and specialized, colorful personalities, this modernized reboot turns those creepy '90s critters into your next best friend. This makes the main unit a perfect gift for this holiday season, with a variety of colors to choose from, but the fun doesn't end there.

Hasbro has been expanding this line since its launch, starting with Furblets, which offer a new pocket-sized charm to the Furby line. These little critters feature musical personalities, each equipped with sound effects, sensors, and the ability to interact with full-size Furbies. This makes them perfect stocking stuffers or travel-friendly pals, or fans who want to experience that Furby fun for a fraction of the price. The chaos of Furbies continues even further, as Hasbro took things to even more chaotic lengths, literally, with DJ Furby. Coming in at wild 16" long, these creatures have a plush body that has over 20 more games, songs, and activities with its sensory belly. These playful creatures take things up a notch with over 1000 play combos and take the Furby-verse to new lengths.

Of course, Hasbro was sure to also add DJ Furblets to the line, which serve as tiny, stretchy additions to the Furblet line. Unlike the standard Furblets, only one wave of these little critters is out, but they will interact with all of the other Furby-verse creations. Lastly, for fans who want the fun of Furby without the electronic aspect, the new Minis line might be the perfect choice. Coming in at a itty bitty 1" tall, these collectibles have a plastic design with a soft fur-hawk and a themed from food, disco balls, and so much more. There was even a Hershey's collab for the Minis line that brought some of your favorite candies to life in glorious Furby format. With vibrant designs, cross-compatibility between models, and a range of price points from Minis to the deluxe DJ Furby, this series is the perfect gift for kids or adults this holiday season. All of these Furby-verse products can be found in stores such as Target and Walmart, as well as online. Happy Holidays.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!