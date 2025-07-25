Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: ghostbusters, hasbro

Hasbro Unveils Ghostbusters Kenner Classics Animated Ecto-Glow Ecto-1

The Ghostbusters are back with a new Kenner Classics release as the Ecto-Glow Ecto-1 drives in from the animated series

Inspired by The Real Ghostbusters animated series and classic 1980s Kenner toy line for nostalgic fans

This Ecto-1 includes working wheels, rooftop blaster seat, deployable ghost claw, tailgate, and ghost figure

Pre-orders open for $49.99 with release set for February 2026; pairs perfectly with Ecto-Glow figures

Get ready to light up the night with the new Kenner Classics Ecto-Glow Ecto-1, a nostalgic throwback to The Real Ghostbusters animated series. Inspired by the iconic 1980s toy line, this collector-grade vehicle is now back but with a new glow-in-the-dark detailing, creating a spooky glow when the lights go out. This Ecto-1 will match with the recently released glow-in-the-dark The Real Ghostbusters Kenner Classics figures. Just like the previous release, this Ecto-1 will include working wheels, a swiveling rooftop blaster seat, a deployable ghost claw, an opening tailgate, and an included ghost to catch.

Store your figures inside or your ghost gear as you track down the deadly ghosts that plague New York City. Packaged with some vintage Kenner style, this new Kenner Classics Ecto-Glow Ecto-1 is a fun new release that captures the golden age of Saturday morning cartoons. Pre-orders are already live for $49.99, and this glow Ecto is set to arrive in February 2026. This will give collectors plenty of time to round up some The Real Ghostbusters figures to pair with it. Who you gonna call?

Ghostbusters Kenner Classics The Real Ghostbusters Ecto-Glow Ecto-1

"With spectral glow-in-the-dark deco, fans and kids can turn off the lights and watch the Ectomobile vehicle toy shine, as they pretend to capture the included, glow-in-the-dark ghost figure. Fun features include a roof-mounted blaster seat, opening doors, and more!"

ECTO-1 GHOSTBUSTERS VEHICLE: Imagine racing to and from the next call alongside The Real Ghostbusters with the Kenner Classics Ecto-Glow Ecto-1 toy car set

GLOWS IN THE DARK: This Ghostbusters car toy – as well as the included ghost toy – features glow-in-the-dark deco for an eerily awesome glow effect, once the lights are turned off

CLASSIC KENNER TOY DESIGN: Ghostbusters Ecto-Glow action figures and vehicles for boys and girls from Hasbro replicate the original 1980s Ectomobile, including collectable packaging with classic Kenner branding for collectable display

