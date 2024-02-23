Wally West Races On In with New McFarlane Toys The Flash Figure 

Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, flash, McFarlane Toys

Originally introduced as the nephew of Barry Allen, the original Flash, Wally West gained his super-speed powers through a freak accident involving a lightning bolt and chemicals in Flash #110. This was very similar to how Barry's origin story unfolded, but it gave DC Comics fans Kid Flash in a world of sidekicks. Wally took on the mantle as the one and only Flash after Barry Allen's death during the DC Comics Crisis on Infinite Earths. He initially struggled to fill Barry's shoes, but eventually, he embraced his role as the Scarlet Speedster and carved out his own legacy as the fastest man alive. It looks like Wally West is back as the infamous Speedster as McFarlane Toys debuts their newest Gold Label DC Multiverse figure.

Unlike previous versions of Wally, this one puts him in full costume and with white eyes and an intense grin. We have seen plenty of Speedsters in the DC Multiverse, and Wally will come with the usual Speed Force effects to show off his speed. It is unclear where Wally West Flash will be arriving as listings popped up briefly on Canada Amazon. Fans should expect a $22.99 price tag and a March – April 2024 release date, so stay tuned for more and all things DC Multiverse right at the McFarlane Toys Store.

The Flash (The Flash: Dawn of DC) Gold Label

"His Name is Wally West. He was the Fastest Man Alive. From Kid Flash to The Flash, from accidental killer to pilot of Metron's Mobius Chair, Wally West has lived one of the strangest lives of any speedster, traversing multiple plains of existence just to find his way back home."

DC Multiverse The Flash (The Flash: Dawn of DC) Gold Label 7in Action Figure McFarlane Toys

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Accessories include 4 attachable lightning effects and figure display base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures

