TMNT Bebop and Rocksteady Statues Pack a Punch at Iron Studios Iron Studios is back with another impressive assortment of 1/10 scale Art Scale statues including more addition to their TMNT line

Your Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collection is about to get two powerful dimwits with Rocksteady and Bebop. That is right; Iron Studios is continuing their impressive 1/10 Art Scale TMNT line with some new statues. Both of these baddies are ready to dish out Shredder's orders and attempt to destroy the turtles once and for all. Rocksteady and Bebop will be getting solo releases but will be a threat when put together for the ultimate display. Bebop comes in at 9.2" tall, has his crowbar and blaster at the ready, and is running into battle. Rocksteady, on the other hand, comes in at 9.4", is charging into battle and has his knife at the ready. Both TMNT statues are hand-painted, crafted to perfection, and will be a highlight in any collection. Iron Studios has these two at $199.99 each, set for a Q4 2024 release, and can be found right here.

Get Ready for Bebop with Iron Studios TMNT 1/10 Art Scale

"Dressed only in a vest with turtle shells on the shoulders, worn jeans, and a pair of big red sneakers, the robust half-man, half-boar runs across the sewer's galleries of New York, crushing down the brick walls in the hunt of his chelonian enemies. Despite the threatening appearance of his large tusks, and the fact that he is heavily armed with a submachine gun customized with a drill and brandishing a crowbar above his quirky mohawk haircut, even with great physical strength, his incompetence, lack of intelligence, and playful behavior causes him to fail miserably almost always."

Make Way for Rocksteady as a New TMNT Statue Has Arrived

"Just like an unstoppable train out of control, a brutal gray creature with hard skin destroys the brick walls and any other obstacle on his way with his horn above his nose. Using a beige tank top with bands around his wrists and right forearm, camouflage pants and military boots, the wild monster carries an arsenal of weapons on his back, with a rifle, a machete, ammo, and three bandoliers with ammo and grenades, two wrapped around his body and holding one extra on his right fist, besides carrying a tactical knife on his left hand."