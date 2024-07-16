Posted in: Collectibles, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, x-men

Marvel Legends X-Men Rogue and Destiny 2-Pack Revealed by Hasbro

Coming to life from their early days in the X-Men comics Rogue and Destiny get a new 2-pack Legends figure set from Hasbro

Article Summary Hasbro reveals Marvel Legends Rogue and Destiny 2-Pack, first appearance design.

Destiny debuts her first Marvel Legends figure, joins Rogue from 1981's iconic comic.

Amazon Exclusive set priced at $49.99, slated for October 2024 release with pre-orders.

Figures feature over 20 points of articulation and come with comics-inspired accessories.

Hasbro has unveiled a brand new Marvel Legends exclusive 2-Pack figure set that features some iconic X-Men characters. Coming to life from Avengers Annual #10, published in 1981, Rogue and Destiny have returned and are featured in their first appearance design. Rogue, created by Chris Claremont, originally debuted as a villain with Magneto and the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, who featured a different look than many fans know her today. She possesses the ability to absorb others' powers and memories through touch, and this version figures her green costume with a new head sculpt. However, the real treasure in this Marvel Legends 2-Pack is the arrival of Destiny who also made her debut in the same issue. This marks Destiny's first Marvel Legends figure, as she is now a precognitive mutant, a member of the Brotherhood, and now the wife of Mystique. This is a great 1st appearance X-Men 2-Pack for collectors and is releasing as an Amazon Exclusive for $49.99 with an October 2024 release with pre-orders already live.

Marvel Legends Series Rogue and Destiny X-Men

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel's Rogue and Destiny! These collectible figures are detailed to look like the characters from Marvel's X-Men comic books. 6-inch scale Marvel figures are fully articulated with poseable head, arms, and legs. Marvel action figure set comes with 4 alternate hand accessories."

COMICS-INSPIRED MULTIPACK: Collectible Marvel's Rogue and Destiny action figures are inspired by Marvel's X-Men comics

COMICS-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: Officially licensed Hasbro Marvel Legends set comes with 4 accessories, including alternate hands for each figure

DISPLAY-WORTHY ARTICULATION: Each figure has over 20 points of articulation with fully poseable head, arms, and legs for dynamic poses on your shelf

