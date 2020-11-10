Bugs Bunny Gets a New Colorful Pop-Art Statue From Soap Studio

Soap Studio is back with another amazing Looney Tunes art-pop statue. Bugs Bunny hits his 80th anniversary this year since his debut from Happy Rabbit to Bugs Bunny in 1940. After the great demand for the original Bugs Bunny Top Hat Bust Soap Studio wanted to bring it back but still be something new. Soap Studios is getting bold and colorful this time with its newest art-pop statue that turns the grey rabbit into yellow. The iconic Looney Tunes character will come in a flocked green top hat. He will get an attachable set of trippy sunglasses that has Bugs on one side with Bunny on the other. This Looney Tunes statue will pop in any collection and will be a fun piece for anyone old or new.

The Bugs Bunny Top Hat Bust (Pop Art) Statue from Soap Studio will be distributed through Sideshow Collectibles for $105. The statue is set to release in December 2020 and February 2021 and can be found located here. Don't forget to check out some of the other fun statues featuring some iconic animated characters like Tom and Jerry, Flintstones, and other Looney Tunes. Fans can find the original Bugs Top Hat Bust as a companion piece here.

"Pop art has always been characterized by bold trendy and vibrant colors, so what will happen when we combine it with Bugs Bunny, one of the greatest cartoon icons? After the popular welcome for the Bugs Bunny Top Hat Bust, Soap Studio proudly presents you with an "eye-popping" colorway look! A bold collision of orange and green brings out a strong visual sense. The flocked Tophat is extremely textured, and the same color-changed sunglasses are much trendier."