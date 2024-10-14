Posted in: Blitzway, Collectibles | Tagged: blitzway, dreamworks, the wild robot

Blitzway Debuts New Roz Figure from DreamWork's The Wild Robot

Blitzway is bringing Roz to life as they unveil a new figure from the recent and beloved new animated film The Wild Robot

The Wild Robot tells the story of Roz, a robot who finds herself stranded on a remote, wild island after a shipwreck. This robot was designed for efficiency and logic, but Roz would gradually learn to adapt to her new surroundings, learning survival skills from animals. She would even form a parental bond with an orphaned gosling as well as other relationships with the animals around the island. The Wild Robot has stolen fans' hearts with not only its original novel but also the new animated feature film from DreamWorks that is in theaters now. Blitzway has taken things a step further by creating their new The Wild Robot Carbotix Roz figure that stands 12" tall. Roz will be made with die-cast elements and will have 16 points of articulation and special arm joints. Blitzway has also included LEDs along with swappable hands and, of course, the baby goose, Brightbill. Pre-orders for this impressive collectible is already live for $199.99, and she is set to arrive in Q3 2025.

The Wild Robot Carbotix Roz Action Figure

"As DreamWorks' 30th-anniversary feature, The Wild Robot is an animated adaptation of the popular novel by American illustrator and children's author Peter Brown. The film tells the heartwarming story of a robot named "ROZ," who is stranded in the wilderness after an unexpected accident, and her special bond with a baby goose called "BRIGHTBILL."

"Blitzway's CARBOTIX The Wild Robot brings "ROZ" to life, faithfully recreating her distinct long arms and legs with sturdy, detailed articulation using ratchet joints. The figure captures not only "ROZ's" dynamic movements from the film but also includes soft LED lighting throughout her body, head, and eyes, allowing you to recreate memorable scenes from the movie. Through the CARBOTIX The Wild Robot, you can experience the growth of "ROZ" as she navigates her adventurous journey in a way that both touches and inspires."

