Funko Unveils DC Comics Imperial Palace Pop Vinyls

DC Comics Funko fans can get excited as a new wave of Pops is coming. During the Funko FUN TV broadcast last night, some of your favorite figures are getting a new themed make-over as DC Comics Imperial Palace Pops are revealed. These new designs combine some of your favorite heroes and villains from the DC universe with new Royal Imperial Palace creations. Only four Pops are being released so far in this first wave; however, one of them will feature a Chase variant. Funko is keeping things simple in this wave with some iconic characters from the world of Batman. Batman, Robin, Joker, and Harley Quinn are all back and will all be getting their own Imperial Palace designs. One cool thing about these Funko Pop designs is their red box packaging, which changes the usual box structure that we usually see from Funko. Robin will be the one character who gets a Chase variant giving us a different hooded head sculpt. All of these Imperial Palace DC Comics Funko Pop designs are unique and give me Batman: Ninja vibes.

These Imperial Palace Pops have been rumored for quite some time, but it's nice to see what their designs will look like finally. Even though this wave is based on iconic Batman characters, I think my favorite release is the Robin. There's just something about that green and red outfit that makes me want one, and it'll be cool to have at least one of these figures in my collection. I'm sure Funko will continue to extend their Imperial Palace DC Comics line in the future, extending to other characters around the universe like Superman, Wonder Woman, and other members of the Justice League. Funko did not give us any information on when these Pops will release. I can imagine that they aren't too far away as we even saw a box design already, so fingers crossed for an early 2021 release date. While DC Comics fans wait for these Imperial Palace Pops to release, fans can build their own DC Comics collection here. Stay tuned here at Bleeding Cool for all your Funko needs from reviews, coverage, favorite lists, and more.