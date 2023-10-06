Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Bow Before Skeletor with Mattel's New MOTU: Origins Filmation Line

Get ready to ready to the incredible and wonderful world of Eternia as Mattel debuts new Masters of the Universe figures

Mattel is kicking off a new chapter in their popular Masters of the Universe: Origins series with new Filmation-inspired figures. The hit 80s cartoon comes to life like never before, paying homage to the animated series that fuels kids' childhoods for years. Skeletor is a menacing sorcerer with a skull-like face who is the nemesis of He-Man. He is fueld by his drive to obtain the powers of Castle Grayskull, but the Masters of the Universe always stop his evil schemes. This new Filmation version is packed with detail and will come with his signature Havoc Staff and Power Sword. However, this figure seems to be MOTU-specific with some swappable Masks of Power to give him a fighting chance against He-Man. Pre-orders for the Filmation Skeletor are live right here for $19.99 with a November 2023 release. Be sure to also check out the Filmation He-Man (seen here) to complete the duo, and be on the lookout for more Filmation figures coming soon.

Masters of the Universe: Origins Skeletor (Filmation)

"This Masters of the Universe Origins Skeletor figure is inspired by the original cartoons from the '80s but with modern posability. At 5.5-inch scale with 16 moveable joints, this nostalgic MOTU toy of the evil lord of destruction can match poses from the 1980s content or make all new action moves. He has straighter legs, rounded shoulder muscles and an overall more realistic build than his cartoon design. "

"He comes with a removable chest harness and skirt armor, a sword, Havoc Staff, 2 alternate heads with the Masks of Power and a mini comic. Makes a great gift for MOTU fans 6 years and older. Colors and decorations may vary. Colors and decorations may vary. Each figure comes with a battle accessory and a mini comic book from a series that explores new story lines and introduces heroes, villains and allies in the timeless battle between good and evil! Aficionados will love the classically stylized retro-packaging. Keep an eye out for new characters to come, and curate a collection to play with and trade."

