Mattel Announces the Return of Street Sharks for 30th Anniversary

Mattel has revealed that they will be bringing back the legendary Street Shark brand with the reproduction of some jawesome heroes

Ripster, Jab, Slash return with real feel skin and modern articulation.

Exclusives debut at Walmart Collector Con, wider release to follow.

2024 to mark Street Sharks TV show's 30th year, figures for fans and collectors.

Get ready for some Jawesome news as Mattel has announced the return of the infamous 90s franchise Street Sharks!! That is right; your favorite air-breathing, roller-blading, and crime-fighting sharks are back as the brand is revived. Three beloved characters are kicking things off with Ripster, Jab, and Slash, who all come in at 6" tall and come in their classic shark cage packaging. All of the fun features also return that Street Sharks are known for with real feel skin and chomping jaws, but with updated articulation! This is a glorious return that Street Shark fans have been waiting for, and it looks like Mattel will also be releasing exclusive Street Sharks apparel right on MattelCreations.

The fun does not stop there either, as the 30th Anniversary of Street Sharks will be going all year long with more fashion collaborations, more figures, and even some comic books. The last time fans saw the Street Sharks with the MattelCreations special edition concept figures, which were limited to only 1000 pieces. This new release will now bring back classic design to a larger audience with updated modern toy articulation to please fans both old and new. All of this new shark fun starts at Walmart for the Walmart Collector Con first on March 15, followed by a wider retailer release later in the day, with each figure coming in at $24.99.

The Street Sharks Return from Mattel for 30th Anniversary

"After thirty years, Street Sharks is swimming back onto shelves as Mattel reignites the iconic brand. Since the brand's debut in the 90s, fans' hunger for new products and content has remained strong, and we are thrilled to announce the Sharks revival. Action figures inspired by three beloved characters, Ripster, Jab, and Slash will be available for pre-sale at Walmart on March 15th as well as Amazon, Big Bad Toy Store, Entertainment Earth, and Diamond Collectibles."

Street Sharks Figures (Ripster, Slash, Jab)

SRP: $24.99 | 6Y+| Available for Pre-Sale at Walmart on March 15th

Half shark, half man, fighting evil, that's the plan for these fin-tastic nostalgic action figures.

2024 will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the animated Street Sharks TV show.

Collector-focused but kid-friendly, these figures feature real feel skin, modern articulation, chomping jaws and modular shark cage accessories that can fit together to form larger cages.

These 6 to 6.5-inch tall toys are sure to appeal to collectors who grew up watching the crime-fighting super-heroes.

