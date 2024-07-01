Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, marvel, the avengers

Build a S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier Replica from The Avengers with LEGO

Step into the Marvel Universe as LEGO is back with some brand new sets including a replica of the Helicarrier from the MCU

Article Summary LEGO unveils S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier from The Avengers with 509 detailed pieces.

Replica measures 7" tall, 13" long, offering a significant display piece.

Includes Quinjets on the runway, detachable stand for hands-on enjoyment.

Set to release in August 2024 with a price tag of $79.99, pre-orders TBD.

The S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier made an impressive appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Marvel Studios' The Avengers (2012). This advanced flying aircraft carrier is used by the Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement, and Logistics Division (S.H.I.E.L.D.). Serving as a mobile command center, the Helicarrier is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including cloaking devices, advanced weaponry, and powerful engines that allow it to hover and travel globally. LEGO is now bringing a replica of this iconic Marvel Studios ship that comes in at 509 pieces and measures at 7" tall and 13" long. Sadly, no LEGO minifigures are included with this set, but a lot of miniature detail was put into this set, capturing the fun of The Avengers. The Helicarrier is an iconic piece of The Infinity Saga, so this will be a fun set for any collector to add to their Avengers Tower set. Pre-orders are not live yet, but the Helicarrier is set for an August 2024 release for $79.99.

The Infinity Saga The Avengers Helicarrier Replica

"LEGO® Marvel The Avengers Helicarrier (76295) is a recreation of the iconic Avengers aircraft from Marvel Studios' hit movies The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron. With 509 pieces and a sturdy base, this collectible aircraft for adult fans makes a distinctive display piece in any home or office. This buildable Super Hero set for adult enthusiasts replicates the Marvel aircraft carrier in awe-inspiring detail. Quinjets are visible on the runway, indicating the functional use of this Avengers aircraft."

LEGO® Marvel Avengers aircraft – With 509 pieces and measuring over 13 in. (33 cm) long, this buildable vehicle provides model-makers with an immersive and rewarding experience

Put your passion on display – The LEGO® Marvel airborne aircraft carrier incorporates a sturdy base, making it easy to turn the buildable modelinto an eye-catching display piece

Buildable Marvel model – If you can't resist getting hands-on with the finished model, the stand detaches so you can get a closer look at the completed Helicarrier

