Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Build DC Comics Jonah Hex with New Batman: TAS McFarlane Wave

McFarlane Toys is back with a new wave of DC Direct Batman The Animated Series figures including a Jonah Hex Build-A-Figure

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils Batman: The Animated Series Wave 5 with a Jonah Hex Build-A-Figure debut

Classic Batman, Killer Croc, The Grey Ghost, and Ra’s Al Ghul figures included in the new Target exclusive set

Assemble all four figures to build Jonah Hex as seen in the iconic "Showdown" episode of Batman: TAS

Figures feature updated details, increased articulation, and are set for a July 2025 release at $34.99 each

Jonah Hex is a DC's grizzled bounty hunter and is no stranger to the Wild West. McFarlane Toys is now adding to the adventure of this DC Comics western anti-hero as they continue their DC Direct Batman: The Animated Series figure collection. A new set of Target exclusive figures is coming, with four figures being featured: Classic Batman, Killer Croc, The Grey Ghost, and Ra's Al Ghul. Each figure comes to life right off the screen with updated details compared to their previous DC Collectibles releases years ago. McFarlane Toys has also made this wave a Build-A-Figure release, and when all four figures are united, DC Comics fans can build Jonah Hex.

Hex was featured in the Batman: The Animated Series episode "Showdown," with a flashback to him hunting Ra's al Ghul in the Old West. Just like his comic book counterpart, he features a mangled face and moral compass pointing somewhere between justice and revenge. This figure captures him right off the screen and will come with two revolvers and a knife. The law and order of the Wild West continues with his fun release that can only be acquired by snagging up all four of McFarlane's Wave 5 of their Batman: The Animated Series line. Pre-orders for the figures are already live for the entire wave with a July 2025 release. However, be aware of an increased and elevated post-tariff price of $34.99 for each figure.

McFarlane Toys Batman The Animated Series – Wave 5 Jonah Hex

Incredibly detailed 6" scale figure based on BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™

Designed with articulation for posing and play

JONAH HEX™ is based on the television show BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™

Collect the entire wave to assemble JONAH HEX with CLASSIC BATMAN, THE GRAY GHOST, RAS AL GHUL, and KILLER CROC

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™ figures!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!