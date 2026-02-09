Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: cat, lego

Build Up Your Cat Collection with the New LEGO Ideas Orange Cat

Get your hands ready and clear some space as new LEGO sets have been revealed including a new variant pet set with the pretty Orange Cat set

Article Summary The new LEGO Ideas Orange Cat (21376) set brings a lifelike, poseable feline build with 1,755 pieces.

This set offers adjustable features like movable head, ears, paws, tail, and swap-out brown or green eyes.

Follows the popular Black & White Tuxedo Cat, offering collectors a vibrant, warm-hued alternative design.

Priced at $99.99, the Orange Cat releases March 1, 2026; perfect for LEGO Ideas fans and cat lovers alike.

Clear some shelf space and get the yarn ready, as LEGO is back with a brand new LEGO Ideas set, as a new feline comes to life. The LEGO Ideas Orange Cat (21376) is a new, nicely detailed brick-built set designed for adult builders that combines realism with LEGO charm. This set follows the well-received LEGO Ideas Black & White Tuxedo Cat released in 2024 and is essentially a recolor and refinement of that design. Cat lovers can now add a new warm orange alternative design to their feline collection while keeping the same overall structure and style of the previous set.

Coming in at 1,755 pieces, the Orange Cat will stand 12.5 inches tall when fully built and feature some adjustable elements. This will include the ability to turn the cat's head, adjust its ears, paws, and tail, and even pose the cat with an open or closed mouth, helping collectors customize their display. Just like the Black Tuxedo Cat, LEGO has also included interchangeable eyes in brown and green. Whether you're building a LEGO cat army or need to give your previous Tuxedo Cat a friend, look no further, as this set is here to help. Pre-orders are not live yet, but the set is available on the LEGO Store for $99.99 with a March 1, 2026, release.

LEGO Ideas Orange Cat

"Create your own adorable, brick-built cat decor with this LEGO® Ideas Orange Cat craft kit for adults (21376). The purr-fect treat for yourself or a gift for other cat lovers, this lifelike (and allergy-friendly) Orange Cat figure comes with a choice of green or brown eyes. Spend quality time recreating the cat's distinctive markings and tufts of fur in LEGO style."

"Turn the cat's head, open and close the mouth and adjust the ears, paws and tail to customize your display. If you want to add another LEGO cat to your household, look out for the black and white Tuxedo Cat (21349, sold separately), which makes a fine feline companion for your creation. This cat building set offers an immersive, mindful, creative activity for adults whether you are new to LEGO sets or a more experienced builder. Set contains 1,755 pieces.

