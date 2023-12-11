Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, lego minifigures

Build Up Your LEGO Army with LEGO Mystery Minifigures Series 25

LEGO Has unveiled a nice set of new conduction sets are on the way including a new blind box Minifigure set with Series 25

Get ready to dive into the mystery of LEGO once again as Series 25 of their mystery LEGO Minifigure collection has arrived. That is right, 12 more unique minifigures have arrived, featuring some fun new designs like dinosaurs, train conductors, evil knights, and much more. It appears that LEGO is sticking true to the box method, removing the previous bag packaging and the ability to know who might be inside. Blind Box fans will have a blast collecting all of these minifigures, which will include a Triceratops Costume Fan, a Sprinter, and a black-and-white Film Noir Detective. Things then get pretty creative with the Train Kid, Goatherd with goat pet, and the sinister Vampire Knight.

Don't worry; some normal LEGO characters are included with a Pet Groomer, a strong Fitness Instructor, and, oddly enough, an E-Sports Gamer. When it comes to the LEGO Band Box Minifigure Series, the wild designs are always a treat, and Series 25 does not disappoint. Minifigures like the Mushroom Sprite, the Fierce Barbarian, and the Harpy will be a unique piece for collection. Each Series 25 figure is priced at $4.99 and is set for a January 2024 release with singles and bundles offered at the LEGO Shop.

Get Your Blind Box Fix with LEGO Minifigures Series 25

"Kids aged 5 and up can play out exciting adventures with 1 of 12 collectible figures from the LEGO® Minifigures Series 25 (71045) blind boxes. These detailed minifigures can be added to an existing collection, proudly displayed or used as role-play toys for enjoying make-believe action. There is 1 surprise LEGO minifigure in each box and a total of 12 characters to collect: Triceratops Costume Fan, Sprinter, Film Noir Detective, Train Kid, Goatherd, Vampire Knight, Pet Groomer, Fitness Instructor, E-Sports Gamer, Mushroom Sprite, Fierce Barbarian and Harpy."

"All 12 LEGO minifigure collectible toys are ready to jump into action-packed stories and come in a sealed blind box accompanied by at least one authentic accessory and a collector's information leaflet. This unique and collectible gift for kids provides countless hours of independent play or fun with friends."

Collectible figures – Boys, girls and kids aged 5+ can enjoy playing out stories with these LEGO® Minifigures Series 25 characters, with 1 detailed adventure toy in every blind box

Fantasy minifigures – LEGO® fans can expand their collections with 1 of 12 collectible figures in every box, including Sprinter, Train Kid, Harpy and Triceratops Costume Fan

Authentic accessories – The collectible figures each come with at least 1 accessory, including the Goatherd with a goat and the Film Noir Detective with a red herring

Role-play toys – Limited-edition LEGO® collectible minifigures let creative kids dream up amazing adventures to play out on their own or with friends

