Build Up Your LEGO Minifigure Collection with Mystery Series 24

It is that time once again as new minifigures have arrived from LEGO as they announce Series 24 of their mystery bling bag line. Twelve new characters are on the way to help improve your LEGO City or other sets out there. Each figure is packed with its own personality and accessories to fit each of its unique designs. As usual, these figures are all hidden in a blind bag, so it can take quite a bit of time to find the ones you want. The LEGO Minifigures Series 24 will consist of:

T-Rex Costume Fan

Rococo Aristocrat

Robot Warrior

Potter

Newspaper Kid

Orc

Football Referee

Falconer

Conservationist

Carrot Mascot

Brown Astronaut and Spacebaby

Rockin' Horse Rider

As usual, LEGO knocks this wave out of the part with some fantastic figures that fans can fall in love with. Of this new wave, I love the Carrot Mascot, Falconer, and that Orc will be a deadly army-building figure to take on any set. The Newspaper Kid is just adorable, and that T-Rex Costume design is just hilarious. I can see some funny scenes already getting created with him in some of the Jurassic World LEGO sets. The LEGO Minifigure Series 24 Blind Bags are priced at $4.99, are set to release January 1, 2023; and while links are not live, they can be found here.

