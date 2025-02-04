Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: blade, hot toys, marvel

Blade is Back as Hot Toys Unveils New Deadpool & Wolverine 1/6 Figure

Hot Toys reminds up that there’s only been one Blade and there’s only ever gonna be one with a brand new 1/6 scale figure

Article Summary Wesley Snipes' iconic Blade performance set the stage for Marvel's darker, successful superhero films.

Hot Toys' new 1/6 scale Blade figure features a Wesley Snipes likeness with unique rolling eyeballs.

The figure includes accessories like a sword, pistol, and detailed tactical vest, enhancing Blade's legacy.

Pre-order Wesley Snipes' Blade figure on Sideshow for $290, releasing June 2026.

Wesley Snipes' portrayal of Blade in the late 1990s and early 2000s easily revolutionized comic book movies. His films proved that darker, R-rated superhero films could succeed, and the world needed more Marvel Comics-based films. This would lead to Spider-Man, Ghost Rider, Fantastic Four, Hulk, and the legendary X-Men films from FOX. First appearing in Blade (1998), Snipes brought unmatched style, martial arts expertise, and intensity to the role of the Marvel Comics half-vampire hunter. However, Blade's legacy returns to Deadpool & Wolverine, showing off his part in the Resistance against Cassandra Nova.

This was an incredible moment for Marvel fans to witness, and now he is coming to Hot Toys with an impressive new 1/6 scale figure. Hot Toys was surely to bring this daywalker to life like never before, starting with a likeness to Wesley Snipes with rolling eyeballs. Other accessories include bloodstained weapons, a dagger, a throwing glaive, a pistol, a sword, and a bazooka with a firing effect. This figure keeps the legacy of Blade alive in a remarkable way, and pre-orders are already live through Sideshow Collectibles for $290 with a June 2026 release. Just remember, "There's only been one Blade. There's only ever gonna be one Blade."

Hot Toys Reveals New Deadpool & Wolverine 1/6 Blade Figure

"Making a comeback as one of The Resistance members, Wesley Snipes stunned everyone by being Blade, again, almost three decades after his initial debut. Shows up unexpectedly, but still shoots in style and effortlessly dispatches the opponents like Toad, Blade has stolen the show with his sleek combat skills and weapons in that fight scene with Cassandra Nova's followers. In honor of his return and the movie's phenomenal success, Sideshow and Hot Toys is proud to unveil the Blade Sixth Scale Figure."

"Skillfully crafted based on Blade's appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine, the 2024 design of Marvel's Blade in sixth-scale features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs alongside a fine buzz cut hair sculpture. On the other hand, Blade's suit is faithfully recreated. With a realistic weathering effect, the Daywalker's neat ensemble includes a tactical vest with red-colored details that accentuate his toned physique, a pair of gauntlets, and a pistol holster belt."

