Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Marvel Comics, McFarlane Toys

Build Up Your McFarlane Toys X-Men #1 Statue Collection with Gambit

The world of Marvel Comics has returned to McFarlane Toys as they have crafted up a new selection of classic comic statue

Article Summary McFarlane Toys expands its Marvel X-Men line with a Gambit 1/10-scale collectible statue.

Gambit is depicted in his iconic X-Men #1 (1990) look, trench coat and staff included.

This statue joins Cyclops, Wolverine, Storm, Magneto, and Beast in the X-Men #1 series.

Gambit collectible is available for $34.99, with more Marvel releases on the way.

Things are about to get uncanny as McFarlane Toys continues to expand its X-Men collection with a brand-new 1/10 statue. Up next is Gambit, based on his appearance in X-Men #1 (1990), where he was introduced as the charming, Cajun mutant with the ability to charge objects with kinetic energy. Created by Chris Claremont and Jim Lee, Gambit quickly became a fan favorite for his suave personality, expert thievery skills, and explosive kinetic mutant powers. Unlike some heroes, he has a tragic past, having been abandoned as a child and subsequently raised by the Thieves' Guild in New Orleans. Despite his morally gray past, he joined the X-Men to seek redemption and would even find love among the team's ranks.

This new McFarlane Toys Gambit statue perfectly captures his charisma and signature style, featuring his flowing trench coat and staff. He joins other statues in the ongoing X-Men #1 series, which includes Cyclops, Wolverine, Storm, Magneto, and Beast. Jim Lee's X-Men #1 cover is legendary, and McFarlane is slowly but surely bringing this cover to life, and Gambit fans will be pleased. The 1/10-scale Gambit statue is now available for purchase for $34.99 on the McFarlane Toys Store. Be on the lookout for other new Marvel releases as well, with The Lizard, Juggernaut, and Doctor Strange.

Gambit (X-Men #1) 1:10th Scale Collectible Figure w/Scene

"It's Xavier's X-Men vs. Magneto, the Master of Magnetism! The X-Men's oldest enemy is back and it's going to take everyone the X-Men have to bring him down. This huge gatefold cover promises that the battle is going to be epic."

Product Features:

Inspired by X-MEN Issue #1.

1:10th Scale Collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene.

Also includes art card with character artwork on the front, and comic synopsis on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS MARVEL collectibles.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!