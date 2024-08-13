Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: andor, hasbro, star wars

Build Up Your Star Wars: The Vintage Collection with a New K-2SO

Step into a galaxy far, far away with a new selection of collectibles from Hasbro as they continue to bring the Star Wars universe to life

Article Summary New K-2SO figure from Hasbro's Star Wars: The Vintage Collection inspired by the Andor series.

K-2SO returns in Andor season two, covering four years of the Rebellion's journey.

Figure features Imperial Security Droid design, blaster accessory, and detailed series-inspired deco.

Pre-order starts August 13 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and other retailers, with a Winter 2024 release.

Andor was a very interesting Star Wars series, as it followed Cassian Andor and his arrival into the Rebellion. This was a more grounded series set in the Star Wars universe and is beloved by many, as it brings a more spy thriller to the franchise. Season two is on the way, and unlike the first season, which only covered one year, it will cover four years. Every three episodes, a new one will kick off, showing more about the Rebellion and new characters from the beloved Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. K-2SO is set to make his grand return to the series, and Hasbro is getting fans ready while they debut a brand new Andor Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figure. Kay-Tuesso is nicely sculpted and will feature his signature Imperial Security Droid design and will come with a blaster. It will be great to see this droid back on screen, and pre-orders for this new figure go live today at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers with a Winter 2024 release.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection – K-2SO (Kay-Tuesso)

"A reprogrammed Imperial security droid, K-2SO is an effective insertion agent, as he can blend in perfectly at Imperial installations and outposts. Inspired by the STAR WARS: ANDOR live-action series, this 3.75-inch-scale figure features detailed series-inspired deco and multiple points of articulation. Comes with a blaster accessory. These collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love."

"Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, this figure features Kenner branding and package design with a unique VC number for collectability. Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION (additional products each sold separately, subject to availability). Available for pre-order August 13 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers."

