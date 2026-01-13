Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Build Your Geonosian Army with Hasbro's New Star Wars Figure

Get ready to return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they unveil their newest Star Wars: The Black Series action figures

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new Star Wars: The Black Series 6-inch Geonosian Warrior action figure for collectors.

The figure captures authentic details from Attack of the Clones, including blaster, wings, and display base.

Perfect for recreating the Battle of Geonosis and expanding any Star Wars army builder collection.

Pre-orders open January 14, 2026, priced at $27.99, with a Spring 2026 release on Hasbro Pulse and fan channels.

A new army builder is on the way from Hasbro as they return to a galaxy far, far away with a new Star Wars: The Black Series figure. Geonosian Warriors are insectoid soldiers that come from the planet Geonosis, and were first introduced in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. They belong to the Geonosian species and are characterized by their tall, thin, insect-like bodies, featuring multi-jointed limbs and the ability to fly. The Geonosians are renowned for their expertise in engineering, architecture, and weapons manufacturing, making them a valuable ally in building up the Separatist Droid army.

Star Wars fans can now recreate the Battle of Geonosis with Habsro's newest figures, as the Geonosian Warriors have been faithfully brought to life in glorious 6" format. This latest figure has been faithfully crafted from the ground up, capturing its unique bug-like details, and will come with two pairs of wings, a blaster, and a new flying display base. Attack of the Clones fans will not want to miss out on bringing a few of these figures home, and pre-orders are set to arrive on Fan Channel sites, such as Hasbro Pulse, on January 14, 2026. The Star Wars Geonosian Warrior is priced at $27.99 with a Spring 2026 release date.

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones – Geonosian Warrior

"Geonosians are insect-like beings, complete with wings and nesting in colonies, who helped develop plans for the first Death Star. THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to comic books, movies, series, and more."

"This Hasbro action figure is detailed to look like a Geonosian warrior from STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES. Comes with a blaster, swappable wings, and a clear stand to pose him out in mid-flight. With exquisite features and decoration, THE BLACK SERIES embodies the quality and realism that STAR WARS devotees love (additional products each sold separately, subject to availability)."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!