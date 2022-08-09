Build Your Own Evil Jack-O-Lantern Skeleton Army with Fwoosh Toys

It was not long ago I found myself with an army of Fwoosh Toys ninja army. These figures were incredible, with an excellent set of accessories and plenty of customizing options with some of their other figures. Ninja vs ninja action is fun, but I have wanted something a little more deadly for them to go against and today we get that enemy. An all-new Yokai action figure has arrived with The Yokai: Evil Jack-O-Lantern figure. Coming in at 6" tall, this deadly skeleton is rising up and is ready to take on anything that gets in its path.

Fwoosh has single and army building options available, allowing you to resurrect your won deadly pumpkin army if needed. The Evil Jack-O-Lantern head is a pre-order bonus, but Fwoosh did include a fantastic set of swappable heads with Cursed, Horned, and Screaming and they all feature articulated jaws. An Exposed Brain head is also included, and all of these heads work on other Fwoosh figures like their Ninja and Samurai figures. Plenty of interchangeable hands will also be included, along with a dagger, sword, and karate hands. The Yokai: Evil Jack-O-Lantern figure is priced at $39.99, and pre-orders are live here with the Pumpkin Head is included until November 1, 2022.

"This 6-inch scale skeleton figure includes swappable parts, multiple accessories, and features over 25 points of articulation! Impressive as one, or part of a skeleton army, this figure is ready to invade your shelves as part of our all-new Yokai action figures, or join other popular figure lines in your collection."

"This early promotional order period (August 5, 2022 – October 31, 2022) includes the EVIL JACK-O-LANTERN head that is EXCLUSIVE to this pre-order and will not be offered anywhere else!"

DETAILS

6 inch scale

Made of plastic

Multiple points of articulation

BOX CONTENTS

Evil Jack-O-Lantern Head (pre-order exclusive)

Standard Head

Angry Head

Exposed Brain Head

Cursed Head (movable jaw)

Horned Head (movable jaw)

Screaming Head (movable jaw)

Relaxed Hands

Grip Hands

Chop Hands

Long sword

Dagger

Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Fwoosh, halloween