Travel Across the Spider-Verse with Hot Toys New Spider-Man Cosbi Hot Toys is diving into the Spider-Verse with an impressive set of collectibles from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

It is time to dive into the multiverse as Hot Toys is bringing some iconic Spider-People to life. Releasing as part of their growing Cosbi line, a new set of mystery figures are on the way from the upcoming film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. As usual, the line will consist of nine minis that will be blind-boxed with one mystery Cosbi included. Each mini is packed with color, character and measures roughly 3.5" tall, perfect for any collection. The Across the Spider-Verse Cosbi wave will consist of Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, Spider-Gwen Unmasked, The Spot, Cyborg Spider-Woman, Scarlet Spider, Spider-Punk, Spider-Man 2099 and a tech detail 2099 variant as the Mystery Cosbi. It is releases like this that show the Mystery Mini game is still alive and Hot Toys needs a wider release of the Cosbi line in the States. Collectors can find all things Hot Toys right here and for more Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse fun check out their 1/6 scale releases with Miles Morales here.

Enter the Multiverse of Spider-Man with Hot Tosy Cosbi

"Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Cosbi Bobble-Head Collection – Last time, we got a glimpse to the multiversal mayhem of the Spider-People. This time, we team up with them. Today, Hot Toys gladly presents the Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Cosbi Bobble-Head Collection in anticipation of the new adventure in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse."

"The Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Cosbi Bobble-Head Collection features the Straight Out of Brooklyn Miles Morales, the ready-for-a-square-off Spider-Man 2099, book-reading Gwen Stacy, Spider-Gwen with spider-web around her as the very cool Scarlet Spider in his striking suit swinging across the city. Spikey Spider-Punk rocking the world, Cyborg Spider-Woman wielding the eye-catching hand cannon, the Spot across from dimensions and Spider-Man 2099 with his signature Web Cape in digitalized pattern as the Mystery Cosbi."

"Each random package box includes a 9cm tall Cosbi collectible of Spidey, a special collection card, and a connectable puzzle base, comes sealed in a foil bag and blind boxed to preserve the rarity and collectability of the series. Available in selected markets only. Suit up! Catch up with the Spider-people while they guide you Across The Spider-Verse!"

