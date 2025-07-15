Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

LEGO Battle of Mygeeto Star Wars Republic Juggernaut Set Rolls Out

Return to a galaxy far, far away with LEGO as they have revealed new Star Wars sets are on the way like the Republic Juggernaut

Article Summary LEGO unveils Star Wars Republic Juggernaut set from Revenge of the Sith, featuring 813 pieces.

The Turbo Tank includes front and rear cockpits, weapon racks, stud shooter, and observation post.

Minifigures include Jedi Master Ki-Adi Mundi, Commander Bacara, two Galactic Marines, and three Battle Droids.

Republic Juggernaut set releases in August 2025 for $159.99, perfect for Star Wars fans and collectors.

The Republic Juggernaut, officially known as the HAVw A6 Juggernaut, is a massive ground assault vehicle used by the Galactic Republic during the Clone Wars. Nicknamed the "Turbo Tank," this heavily armored behemoth served as a mobile command center, troop transport, and artillery platform. Equipped with 10 massive wheels, the Juggernaut could traverse difficult terrain at high speeds for its size. It featured multiple laser cannons and anti-personnel blasters and could easily change the tide of battle against the Separatists.

After the Clone Wars, these transports were adopted into the Empire as prisoner transport tanks, one even carried Jyn Erso as seen in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. LEGO is now returning to the events of Revenge of the Sith as they debut their new Republic Juggernaut set, which comes in at an 813-piece set. Measuring 12" long, this Turbo Tank comes with minifigures for three Battle Droids, Commander Bacara, two Galactic Marines, and Jedi Master Ki-Adi Mundi. The vehicle features front and rear cockpits, weapon racks, a stud shooter turret, and an elevating observation post. LEGO has this Star Wars beauty priced at $159.99, and it is set to roll out in August 2025.

LEGO Star Wars Republic Juggernaut

"Let kids lead their own heroic Star Wars: The Clone Wars™ battle missions with the Republic Juggernaut buildable transport vehicle toy (75413). A cool LEGO® Star Wars™ gift for boys, girls and fans aged 9 and up, this impressive 10-wheeler is steered by simply tilting the model as you move it, and it has easy access to the detailed interior."

"The set includes 5 LEGO Star Wars minifigures: Ki-Adi-Mundi with a Lightsaber™, and Commander Bacara and 3 Galactic Marines, each with blasters, plus 3 Battle Droid LEGO figures with blasters. Place the LEGO minifigures in the front and rear cockpits, the main compartment (which has seating and weapon racks), on the elevating observation post and in the rear turret with a stud shooter. Set contains 813 pieces."

