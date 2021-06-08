Build Your Own Ghostbusters Stay Puff Marshmallow Army With Hasbro

Today is Ghostbusters Day, and Hasbro has some special reveals that fit just the occasion. We already saw that they would be releasing special glow in the dark slimed Plasma Series figures with the original team. Fans can check out that reveal here, but while that reveal was more dedicated to Ghostbusters from the past, this one is for the future. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is going to be a riot, and fans new and old can not wait to see how they handle the continuation of the beloved franchise. One of the biggest marketing pushes for the film has been the presence of Mini Stay Puff Marshmallow creatures. These wacky and adorable Puffs are already creating some chaos before the film has even premiered. Hasbro is joining in on the chaos and is now helping collectors build their own mastic Mini Stay Puff army by releasing an amazing three-pack figure set.

Each pack will include three Mini Stay Puff figures as well as three extra swappable secondary heads. This will allow collectors to give more character to their army as they grow with a variety of different facial expressions. These Ghostbusters Mini Puff three-packs are priced at $26.99, and pre-orders are live and located here. It will be pretty costly to build up a massive army like, but if fans have the dedication, Hasbro is offering the tools to create a masterpiece.

"Ghostbusters Plasma Series Mini-Pufts Action Figures 3-Pack – Kids and collectors alike can imagine slimy struggles and eerie ecto-encounters from the Ghostbusters Universe with figures from the Ghostbusters Plasma Series! Featuring premium design, detailing, and articulation, this highly poseable collection of action figures embodies the quality and realism Ghostbusters fans are looking to trap. The Ghostbusters Plasma Series includes figures and vehicle from the Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie. Each figure stands around 3 1/2-inches tall. Set includes 3 figures."