Build Your Own Rocks with the New LEGO Ideas Mineral Collection

Take your rock collection to new brick built heights as LEGO Ideas takes things up a notch with their new Mineral Collection

Article Summary LEGO Ideas introduces the Mineral Collection set with 880 pieces for adult rock and mineral enthusiasts.

Features six detailed brick-built minerals: pyrite, amethyst, fluorite, tourmaline, rhodochrosite, and quartz.

Set includes modular display shelving for creative and customizable home decor options.

Fan-designed, rapidly approved, and available for pre-order ahead of its October 1, 2025 release at $59.99.

A new LEGO Ideas set is coming to life as fans can leave that dirt behind and pick up some bricks with the LEGO Ideas Mineral Collection. The set features 880 pieces and is designed for adult audiences, appealing to rock enthusiasts with an intricate and elegant design. This gem sprouted from a fan design by Dario del Frate, which easily earned 10,000 votes, and was whisked into production in record time. When fully built, this set includes six exquisitely detailed brick-built mineral specimens with a golden pyrite, purple amethyst, blue fluorite, watermelon tourmaline, reddish-pink rhodochrosite, and tangerine quartz.

Each gemstone is crafted using transparent and metallic elements to help bring to life and simulate the raw beauty of each natural crystal. The minerals are then showcased on three modular display units resembling wooden shelving, which can be displayed together or separately. LEGO's Ideas program is an impressive way to bring some brand-new and unique sets to life, and it helps expand the LEGO catalog. Pre-orders are already live on the LEGO Store for $59.99, and the set is expected to release on October 1, 2025.

"Showcase the vibrant colors of minerals with the LEGO® Ideas Mineral Collection (21362) building set for adults. A wonderful gift for rock collectors and nature lovers, this collectible set features brick-built models of 6 minerals and buildable display shelf units to create eye-catching living room decor."

"Use clever building techniques and transparent LEGO bricks to create models of golden pyrite, purple amethyst, blue fluorite, watermelon tourmaline, reddish-pink rhodochrosite and tangerine quartz. Assemble the 3 freestanding shelving units and attach your creations to the shelves. Arrange the units as you wish and swap the minerals to different shelves to change up your display. Set contains 880 pieces."

