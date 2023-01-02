Build Your Very Own Canine Companion with LEGO Adorable Dogs Set

LEGO has just revealed a brand new set for dog lovers with their new Adorable Dogs 3in1 Set. Coming in at 475 pieces, master builders will be able to build three different dog pals starting with the beagle, poodle, and Labrador group. Fans can then rebuild these pups and go to the park to walk their new miniature schnauzer and pug combo bundle. If that does not suit you, then LEGO dog fans can build a husky and a dachshund. LEGO put a lot of thought into this set, as each pup is fully articulated with a moveable head, tail, ears, legs, and paws. Plenty of pet-friendly accessories are also included with a rubber bone, food bowl, hairbrush, and some playful toys like a ball, toy rabbit, and walking leash. The LEGO 3in1 Adorable Dogs set is priced at $29.99, it is set for a March 2023 release, and while pre-orders are not live, the listing can be seen here.

Build Your Very Own Dog Pals with LEGO Creator

Dog-lovers and kids aged 7+ can enjoy fun playtimes with a selection of cute breeds in this LEGO® Creator 3in1 Adorable Dogs (31137) building set. It features a beagle, a poodle and a Labrador with posable heads, tails and ears, plus accessories including a food bowl, brush, toy rabbit, ball and dog-walking leash to add extra fun to kids' make-believe stories. The canine action never has to end with 3 collections of dogs to build in this brilliant LEGO Creator 3in1 playset. Kids can build a beagle, a poodle and a Labrador, rebuild them into a miniature schnauzer and a pug, or transform them into a husky and a long-haired dachshund.

3in1 building set – Kids can create 3 different groups of dogs with this fantastic LEGO® Creator 3in1 Adorable Dogs (31137) playset

A range of dog toys – Dog-lovers can build and play with 3 different groups: a beagle, a poodle and a Labrador; a miniature schnauzer and a pug; or a husky and a long-haired dachshund

Posable toys – All of the dogs in the 3 sets have a posable head, tail and ears and can fold their legs and paws to either sit or stretch out

Fun accessories – All 3 groupsof dogs come with accessories such as a food bowl, rubber bone, ball, hairbrush, toy rabbit or dog-walking leash

A simple build – This 475-piece dog toy set lets kids aged 7+ experience build-and-play fun and is a gift idea for any occasion for passionate dog-lovers

Play and display – Measuring over 3 in. (8 cm) high, 5.5 in. (14 cm) long and 1.5 in. (5 cm) wide, the beagle model is a portable size for dog fans to take on their travels or proudly display at home