Bumblebee Gets Animated with New Deluxe Transformers Legacy Figure

Hasbro Pulse Con 2023 has arrived and they have announced an impressive set of collectibles like some new Transformers figures

There is More Than Meets the Eye with Hasbro's new wave of Transformers Legacy United figures. The mythos of these legendary warriors continue to grow, and Hasbro has an impressive history to cash in on. Another popular TV series is coming to life as Transformers: Animated is here with some new Autobots featuring their designs from the cartoon. We have already seen that Optimus Prime is on the way, and now Bumblebee is ready for action. Bee is packed with color and detail, staying faithful to his animated appearance, and he can convert into his car form in just 22 steps. Bumblebee will come with two Stingers and two turbo boosters, making sure no Decepticon can keep him down. Pre-orders for the Transformers Legacy United Deluxe Class Animated Universe Bumblebee are already live right here with a $24.99 price tag and a January 2024 release. Fans can also find the Animated Optimus Prime right here for $35.99, making sure Autobots stick together.

Transformers Legacy United Animated Universe Bumblebee

"Unite your favorite characters from across the world of TRANSFORMERS into your collection with the TRANSFORMERS Legacy United Deluxe Class Animated Universe Bumblebee action figure! Inspired by the character from the Transformers: Animated series, this 5.5-inch figure converts from robot to mini car mode in 22 steps. Includes 2 Stingers and 2 turbo booster accessories that can attach in both modes and features articulated head, arms, and legs for awesome action poses."

"Celebrate the last 40 years of TRANSFORMERS history with new Legacy action figures. TRANSFORMERS Legacy opens the portal to a whole new universe of — More Than Meets the Eye — bringing together every generation of TRANSFORMERS like you've never seen before. Collect and combine different characters to create your ideal Legacy lineup (each sold separately, subject to availability). "

