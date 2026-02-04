Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Burn Rubber with Hasbro's New Transformers Smokescreen Release

The battle for Cybertron continues as Hasbro has unveiled new Transformers: Age of the Prime figures are on the way from Hasbro

Article Summary Hasbro reveals new Transformers: Age of the Primes Deluxe Class Smokescreen, inspired by G1 classic lore

Smokescreen stands 5.25 inches tall, converting from robot to racecar in 20 steps with signature deco

Includes two blasters for both modes and a non-removable phase shifter on his wrist for added flair

Pre-orders open now for $27.99 ahead of the May 2026 release, with more Age of the Primes figures coming

Get ready to race into action with a new Transformers: Age of the Primes figure from Hasbro. Smokescreen is here to help with an impressive new Deluxe Class figure that will stand 5.25" tall. Smokescreen first appeared in The Transformers Generation 1 cartoon back in 1985, followed by his comic book debut shortly after within the Marvel Comics Transformers series. As an Autobot tactician, Smokescreen is known for his clever use of diversion and psychological warfare, often preferring strategy over brute force.

Though not a frontline bruiser, this hotrod is back and ready to join the fight with a fun new release. Smokescreen will be able to convert into his signature racecar mode in just 20 steps, showing off his sleek red, white, and blue deco. He will come with two blasters that can attach in both modes, along with a phase shifter on his wrist. Pre-orders for the Transformers: Age of the Primes Smokescreen are already live for $27.99 with a May 2026 release. Be sure to check out some of the other Transformers: Age of the Primes figures also coming soon like Powerglide, Cliffjumper, and The Thirteen members Nexus Prime and Liege Maximo.

Transformers Age of the Primes Deluxe Class Smokescreen

"Before the war, even before the Autobots and Decepticons, there were The Thirteen Primes. Every bot, battle, and power in the Transformers universe can be traced back to them. The Age of the Primes line celebrates their epic legacy with a far-reaching collection that touches nearly every corner of the lore. Build your lineup to create a display that is – More Than Meets the Eye."

This collectible Transformers Age of the Primes Smokescreen figure features deco and details inspired by the Transformers universe.

Convert between robot and racecar mode in 20 steps.

Deluxe Class Transformers action figure is 5.25 inches (13 cm) tall in robot mode.

Comes with 2 blaster accessories that attach in both modes. Figure also has a phase shifter (non-removable) on his wrist.

