Buzz-Off is Back with Mattel's Masters of the Universe Masterverse Masters of the Universe fans have received quite a remarkable gift as new collectibles are arriving from Mattel throughout 2023

It is franchises like G.I. Joe, Transformers, and Masters of the Universe that kicked off the toy craze in the 80s. It is amazing to see new and updated versions of these lines continuing, like Mattel's Origins and Masterverse line for Masters of the Universe. Mattel recently surprised fans with a whole set of new 2023 reveals of these lines including some pretty impressive Masterverse figures These 7" figures give fans new and updated designs of beloved heroes and villains, like this new version of Buzz-Off. Buzz-Off always had a sweet design, and Mattel has only enhanced it with this new release that has 30 points of articulation, a helmet, impressive articulated wings with a mighty wingspan, and his signature axe. The claw hands return with this figure, and I will pick him up along with the updated version of Webstor. Masters of the Universe Masterverse New Eternia Buzz-Off is set for a Q3 2023 release, he is priced at $23.99, and preorders are live here.

Masters of the Universe Buzz -Off Makes an Epic Comeback

"It's a thrilling time to be a Masters of the Universe fan! For longtime fans and for a new generation of kids who love action and adventure, it's time to discover the thrilling action and adventures of He-Man, Skeletor, the secrets of Castle Grayskull and so much more! The Masterverse action figure line brings the MOTU characters to life at 7 inches tall. Designed with 30 points of articulation and the exacting attention to detail that collectors will love, each come with themed accessories to enable epic storytelling and colorful displays. This figure makes a great gift to start or build a MOTU collection. Colors and decorations may vary."

Product Features

7 inches (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Based on Masters of the Universe characters

Part of the Masterverse line

Over 30 points of articulation

Box Contents

Buzz-Off figure

Helmet

Chest strap

Axe