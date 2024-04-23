Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Build Up Your Star Wars Imperial Army with Hot Toys New Stormtrooper

Become one with the Force as Hot Toys is back with even more 1/6 scale Star Wars figures from a galaxy far, far away

For the Empire! The Rebel Alliance is in full retreat as Hot Toys deploys their latest 1/6 scale Star Wars figure. To help celebrate Hot Toys' new Star Wars: The Power of the Dark Side Exhibition in Hong Kong, an assortment of new Star Wars releases is on the way. Arriving next is the infamous Stormtrooper, who is ready for action with a brand new figure that faithfully captures the solider of the Empire. This figure will feature a brand new Death Star environmental backdrop that will have LED capabilities. As for the Stormtrooper himself, he will come with a blaster rifle and an impressive sculpted suit of armor with the green lens on the helmet. Adding a few of these to your growing Star Wars collection will make an impressive Death Star display. The power of the Empire will start to grow in September 2024 for $240, and pre-orders are already live for this new Stormtrooper.

Star Wars Stormtrooper with Death Star Environment Set

"Stormtroopers are elite shock troops fanatically loyal to the Empire and impossible to sway from the Imperial cause. They wear imposing white armor, which offers a wide range of survival equipment and temperature controls to allow the soldiers to survive in almost any environment. Stormtroopers wield blaster rifles and pistols and attack in hordes to overwhelm their enemies."

"To celebrate the Hot Toys "Star Wars: The Power of the Dark Side" Exhibition in Hong Kong, and the unveiling of Hot Toys worldwide Star Wars events, today we are excited to present a collectible for devoted fans: the 1/6th scale Stormtrooper™ Collectible Figure, representing one of the most iconic soldiers from the Star Wars saga. The collectible figure features a highly detailed stormtrooper helmet and armor with great articulations, skillfully applied paint applications, a fabric under-suit, a blaster rifle, and a LED light-up Death Star wall panel environmental backdrop!"

