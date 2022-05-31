Cad Bane Returns with New Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Statue

It was definitely a big surprise to see the return of Cad Bane to the Star Wars landscape in The Book of Boba Fett. This fan favorite bounty hunter even got a live action debut compared to previous animated releases. Iron Studios is bringing this version of Cad Bane to life as they debut their newest Star Wars statue. This hand-painted statue stands 8.6 tall and showcases the blue alien in his quickdraw moment against Cobb Vanth. Iron Studios put a lot of detail and effort into his sculpting from the texture of his outfit to the red in his eyes. This is a first-time live-action design for Cad Bane, and Star Wars fans will not want to miss out on owning this statue. Iron Studios's 1/10 Art Scale Star Wars Cad Bane Statue is priced at $150, set to release Q2 2023, and pre-orders are live here.

"Walking on the scorching sands of the barren desert from planet Tatooine, at the gates of the city of Freetown, just like an American Old West gunslinger, a sinister and slender figure with cruel red eyes under his characteristic wide-brimmed fedora, wearing a brown overcoat, positions his skillful and fast hands, ready to draw his twin blaster pistols LL-30 from his belt holster, challenging the local sheriff Cobb Vanth for a duel."

"In the month of May, commemorating the Star Wars saga, Iron Studios proudly present their statue "Cad Bane – The Book of Boba Fett – Art Scale 1/10", with the relentless mercenary and bounty hunter inspired by the iconic scene from the sixth episode of the series from the Disney+ streaming service "The Book of Boba Fett", series derivative from "The Mandalorian" from the universe of Star Wars, where the character made its live-action premiere."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 8.6 in (H) x 4.3 in (W) x 4.3 in (D)

Product Weight: 1.2 lbs

MSRP: USD 139,99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: First quarter of 2023