Caine from John Wick: Chapter 4 Joins Hot Toys 1/6 Figure Line

The latest mission of John Wick is coming to life in 1/6 format as Hot Toys debuts their latest set of action figures from the 4th installment

Key Points Hot Toys introduces a new action figure from John Wick: Chapter 4, the character Caine, portrayed by Donnie Yen.

Caine's figure comes with 13 swappable hands, a tailored suit, and a variety of weapons and accessories.

The figure is set for release in March 2025, and is priced at $260, pre-orders are now available.

The collection also includes a John Wick figure, pairing both would create an ultimate John Wick display.

Hot Toys is not done with the world of John Wick as they have debuted another character from John Wick: Chapter 4 with Caine. Caine is portrayed by the one and only Donnie Yen and is a deadly match for Mr. Wick. Caine is blind, but that does not stop him from hunting down his target and betraying many just to protect his daughter. Hot Toys has faithfully brought Caine to life with an impressive figure that John Wick fans will appreciate. Caine is featured in a tailored suit and will also come with 13 swappable hands, as well as some gold coins. As for weapons, Hot Toys included a standard cane, sword cane, axe, three pistols, a wheel gun, a pair of sunglasses, and a pair of alarm sensors. Pairing this assassin up with the previously revealed John Wick 1/6 scale Chapter 4 figure (found here) will make the ultimate display. Caine is priced at $260, he is set for a March 2025 release and pre-orders can be found right here.

John Wick: Chapter 4 Caine 1/6 Scale Figure

"You are going to die, John" Renowned action legend Donnie Yen made his debut in John Wick: Chapter 4 as Caine, an assassin who is caught between his ties to the High Table and his friendship with Keanu Reeves' John Wick. Despite his blindness, Caine has proved he's an extremely skilled martial artist and swordsman. Following the release of John Wick figure inspired by John Wick: Chapter 4, Sideshow Hot Toys is presenting Caine Sixth Scale Collectible Figure."

"The highly-detailed Caine action figure features a newly developed head sculpt with incredible likeness, a stylish suit, a highly-poseable body, an arsenal of weapons and accessories including a pair of glasses, a cane sword, an axe, pistols, wheel gun, gold coins in stacks and a display base. The sixth-scale figure of this formidable fighter will make his best moves among your display."

The Caine Sixth Scale Figure features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Donnie Yen as Caine® in John Wick: Chapter 4

One (1) newly developed head sculpt with short hair sculpture

Movie-accurate facial expression with detailed skin texture

Body with over 30 points of articulation

Approximately 29cm tall

Thirteen (13) pieces of interchangeable hands including: One (1) pair of relaxed hands One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of weapons holding hands Three (3) pieces of gun holding hands Three (3) pieces of gesture hands One (1) cane holding left hand

Each head sculpt is specially hand-printed

Costume:

One (1) navy-colored suit jacket

One (1) white colored long sleeves shirt

One (1) pair of navy-colored pants

One (1) pair of black heeled boots

Weapons:

One (1) sword cane

One (1) axe

Three (3) pistols with removable magazines

One (1) wheel gun

Accessories:

One (1) pair of glasses

One (1) cane

One (1) pair of alarm sensors

Three (3) stacks of gold coins

Three (3) pieces of gold coins

Specially designed figure stand with character nameplate

