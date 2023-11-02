Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, john wick
Caine from John Wick: Chapter 4 Joins Hot Toys 1/6 Figure Line
The latest mission of John Wick is coming to life in 1/6 format as Hot Toys debuts their latest set of action figures from the 4th installment
Key Points
- Hot Toys introduces a new action figure from John Wick: Chapter 4, the character Caine, portrayed by Donnie Yen.
- Caine's figure comes with 13 swappable hands, a tailored suit, and a variety of weapons and accessories.
- The figure is set for release in March 2025, and is priced at $260, pre-orders are now available.
- The collection also includes a John Wick figure, pairing both would create an ultimate John Wick display.
Hot Toys is not done with the world of John Wick as they have debuted another character from John Wick: Chapter 4 with Caine. Caine is portrayed by the one and only Donnie Yen and is a deadly match for Mr. Wick. Caine is blind, but that does not stop him from hunting down his target and betraying many just to protect his daughter. Hot Toys has faithfully brought Caine to life with an impressive figure that John Wick fans will appreciate. Caine is featured in a tailored suit and will also come with 13 swappable hands, as well as some gold coins. As for weapons, Hot Toys included a standard cane, sword cane, axe, three pistols, a wheel gun, a pair of sunglasses, and a pair of alarm sensors. Pairing this assassin up with the previously revealed John Wick 1/6 scale Chapter 4 figure (found here) will make the ultimate display. Caine is priced at $260, he is set for a March 2025 release and pre-orders can be found right here.
John Wick: Chapter 4 Caine 1/6 Scale Figure
"You are going to die, John" Renowned action legend Donnie Yen made his debut in John Wick: Chapter 4 as Caine, an assassin who is caught between his ties to the High Table and his friendship with Keanu Reeves' John Wick. Despite his blindness, Caine has proved he's an extremely skilled martial artist and swordsman. Following the release of John Wick figure inspired by John Wick: Chapter 4, Sideshow Hot Toys is presenting Caine Sixth Scale Collectible Figure."
"The highly-detailed Caine action figure features a newly developed head sculpt with incredible likeness, a stylish suit, a highly-poseable body, an arsenal of weapons and accessories including a pair of glasses, a cane sword, an axe, pistols, wheel gun, gold coins in stacks and a display base. The sixth-scale figure of this formidable fighter will make his best moves among your display."
The Caine Sixth Scale Figure features:
- Authentic and detailed likeness of Donnie Yen as Caine® in John Wick: Chapter 4
- One (1) newly developed head sculpt with short hair sculpture
- Movie-accurate facial expression with detailed skin texture
- Body with over 30 points of articulation
- Approximately 29cm tall
- Thirteen (13) pieces of interchangeable hands including:
- One (1) pair of relaxed hands
- One (1) pair of fists
- One (1) pair of weapons holding hands
- Three (3) pieces of gun holding hands
- Three (3) pieces of gesture hands
- One (1) cane holding left hand
- Each head sculpt is specially hand-printed
Costume:
- One (1) navy-colored suit jacket
- One (1) white colored long sleeves shirt
- One (1) pair of navy-colored pants
- One (1) pair of black heeled boots
Weapons:
- One (1) sword cane
- One (1) axe
- Three (3) pistols with removable magazines
- One (1) wheel gun
Accessories:
- One (1) pair of glasses
- One (1) cane
- One (1) pair of alarm sensors
- Three (3) stacks of gold coins
- Three (3) pieces of gold coins
- Specially designed figure stand with character nameplate