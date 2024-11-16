Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: captain america, lego, marvel

Captain America Battles the Red Hulk with A New Marvel Set from LEGO

It is them for a Brave New World and LEGO has debuted some brand new Captain America sets are on the way from the upcoming film

A new age of heroes is upon us as Marvel Studios is getting ready to reintroduce the new Captain America to the big screen with Captain America: Brave New World. Following the events of The Falcon and the Winter Solider, Sam Wilson is trying to find his place in this new world as the newest star-spangled Avenger. Now that he has found his place, new challenges await, and a new Hulk truly brings the heat. To get collectors ready for this Brave New World, LEGO has unveiled their first non-BrickHeadz set for the film featuring four Marvel Studios minifigures. Coming in at 225 pieces, Cap takes on the fury of the Red Hulk with this set that features a buildable jet with an opening cockpit, stud shooters, and a hidden storage compartment. The set itself will come with mini-figures of Captain America, the new Falcon, the Red Hulk, and Ruth Bat-Seraph. This is only a taste of what this movie will consist of, and Marvel Studios fans can pre-order this set now for $54.99 with a December 1, 2024 release date.

Captain America vs. Red Hulk Battle

"This fighter jet buildable toy includes an impressive cast of minifigures: Captain America and Falcon (both with opening wings), Red Hulk and Ruth Bat-Seraph. Featuring a large opening cockpit with room inside for a minifigure pilot, the jet is easy for kids to hold and fly around while they launch attacks using the 2 attached stud shooters A top section of the jet can be removed to reveal a hidden storage compartment in the rear with room for spare studs or mystery metals."

LEGO® Marvel Avengers minifigures – The buildable playset includes 4 minifigures: Captain America and Falcon (both with opening wings), Red Hulk and Ruth Bat-Seraph

Jet plane action – The buildable model vehicle is easy for kids to hold and 'fly' and features an opening cockpit, 2 stud shooters and a removable storage compartment for studs and mystery metals

