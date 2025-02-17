Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: captain america, hasbro, Marvel Studios

Captain America: Brave New World Collectibles You Can Own Today

Captain America: Brave New World hot theaters this past weekend and collectors who want to bring that magic home have some options

Article Summary Discover exclusive Captain America: Brave New World-themed popcorn buckets at major theaters nationwide.

Marvel Legends figures of Captain America, Falcon, and Red Hulk are available for collectors now.

Hasbro offers a life-sized replica of Captain America's shield, adorned with movie-accurate details.

Enhance your Marvel collection with unique figures and replicas inspired by Brave New World's excitement.

Captain America: Brave New World has finally flown into theaters, connoting the ongoing story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This movie was great, but there were surely some issues, as it seemed like many viewers were already ahead of the story by knowing the Red Hulk was coming. However, it was amazing to see it all unfold on the big screen, along with Sam Wilson embracing the shield after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Fans who have already watched the film might want some collectibles to bring home to remember the big event, and there are plenty of their own today. We have rounded up some of the best Captain America collectibles offered right now with replicas, figures, and some that can even be found at your local movie theater.

First is the arrival of Brave New World-themed popcorn buckets, which can be found exclusively sold at Regal Cinemas, AMC Theaters, and even Cinemark. Each of these theaters has its own selection of exclusive buckets, from Cap's helmet, a Red Hulk bust, a sweet bucket with its own wearable flight pack, and even a Captain America shield collapsible that is offered at AMC. The popcorn bucket craze is bigger than ever, and Brave New World surely has a nice set that can make your movie-going experience a real treat. Some even offered themed cups with collectible toppers, and some even offered themed food and drinks! Be sure to check the big three theaters to see what is offered and supplies are limited.

If popcorn buckets were not on your list, then maybe Marvel Legends are, and Hasbro already has three figures on shelves right now. Captain America, Falcon, and Red Hulk have all been nicely crafted and are ready to join your Marvel Legends line. Both Falcon and Cap are nicely done, featuring their new wing suits with articulated wings, allowing for some fun aerial display. The Red Hulk is one of the biggest reasons that put Marvel fans in the seats for this film, but it kind of ruined the film's big moment. However, this figure is a great way to capture the fiery fury of Thunderbolt Ross and all of his uncontrollable red rage. Pose Sam Wilson and Rulk together to capture their legendary fight, with each of these figures getting a $39.99 price tag. All three of these figures can be found in stores now or purchased online through most retailers, including Hasbro Pulse.

Hasbro is not done with the Captain America Brave New World collectibles they have offered, including a replica shield! Hasbro is no stranger to Marvel Studios replicas, as they have delivered some incredible collectibles over the past decade. From Thor's hammer and Pumpkin Bombs to replica helmets for Star-Lord, Black Panther, Ant-Man, Green Goblin, and even Storm Breaker, Hasbro has created quite a bit. Captain America's Shield is another replica that has been faithfully brought to life from throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We have seen multiple versions of this Star-Spangled Shield over the years, and it returns for Brave New World. This 1:1 replica measures 24" in diameter and has a deco right from the film with adjustable straps to wear this beauty. It is time to bring back the Avengers, and Captain America is the perfect person to do just that, and for $131.99 and up for purchase now.

