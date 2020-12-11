Marvel Comics X-Men's Gambit Plays His Hand With Sideshow

Gambit is back as Sideshow Collectibles announces their newest Marvel Comics six scale figure. We originally saw this figure back in October during New York Comic Con, and now it looks like the figure has finally being released. Gambit will be based on his classic 90s era costume and will include his iconic trench coat and two different interchangeable hairstyles. Fans will be able to pick between long and short hairstyles letting fans pick their favorite version of gambit from over the years. His costume will be made of fabric, adding that extra set of realism to your collection. He will also have a nice set of included accessories like his silver staff, four sculpted cards with painted glow effect, a single card charged with kinetic effect, and a triple card throw effect. X-Men fans will not want to miss out on this Marvel Comics figure as he has packed with an amazing amount of detail and accessories that will please any fan of this Ragin' Cajun.

Gambit was quite popular during the 90s; it seems that the character has slowly died off and only appears when needed. This Sideshow Collectibles figure really brings the spotlight back to the character showing his amazing design and unique mutant powers. If you're a fan of this smoothing talking X-Men, then this will be the figure for you. The Marvel Comics Gambit Six Scale Deluxe Figure from Sideshow Collectibles will be priced at $265. He is set to release that cajun heat once again between October – December 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here.

"Don't touch the trench coat." – Gambit

"Sideshow presents the Gambit Deluxe Sixth Scale Figure, a new Marvel collectible stealing his way into your X-Men collection. Inspired by his 90s era classic costume, the Gambit Deluxe Sixth Scale Figure features a detailed, cowled headsculpt based on Remy LeBeau's comic book appearance, complete with swappable short hair and long hair sculpts for differing display options. His costume includes a black fabric body suit with magenta squares on the sleeves and legs, and his signature style is completed with a carefully tailored brown trench coat. Gambit also wears sculpted upper body armor and silver armored boots, bringing his ragin' Cajun style off the page and onto your shelf."

"Being a master bandit, the Gambit Deluxe Sixth Scale Figure includes an entire thief's plunder of accessories for creating action-packed poses for this charming Marvel mutant. His armory includes a silver staff, four sculpted aces painted with purple accents, a single card with a sculpted kinetic energy trail, and a triple card throwing effect showing Gambit's energetic powers in action. Remy LeBeau also comes with eight sets of hands in total. The gestures included are two pairs of fists, two pairs of grip hands, two pairs of throwing hands, and two pairs of card-holding hands, each coming in a normal gloved design and translucent purple kinetic energy charge design. Pick a card, any card, for Le Diable Blanc with these incredible display options. Charge up your X-Men collection and bring home the Gambit Deluxe Sixth Scale Figure today!"

The Gambit Deluxe Sixth Scale Collectible Figure features:

Comic-inspired Gambit Headsculpt

Swappable Short Hair and Long Hair for two (2) display options

Black Body Suit with Pinkish-Purple Square detailing on sleeves and legs

Brown Trench Coat

Sculpted Upper Body Armor

Eight (8) pairs of hands, including:

Two (2) pairs of fists (glowing and non-glowing)

Two (2) pairs of grip hands (glowing and non-glowing)

Two (2) pairs of throwing hands (glowing and non-glowing)

Two (2) pairs of card grip hands (glowing and non-glowing)

Silver armored boots

Triple card throwing effect

Four (4) aces with painted glow effect

Staff