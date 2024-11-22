Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: captain america, hasbro, Marvel Legends

Captain America Returns with New Marvel Legends Legacy Figure

Hasbro is back with a new set of legacy Marvel Legends including the return of Captain America from the event of Avengers: Endgame

Article Summary Captain America returns in a new Hasbro Marvel Legends Legacy series figure inspired by Avengers: Endgame.

Features include swappable hands, an unmasked Steve Rogers head, and his iconic shield for collectors.

Also releasing: Upgraded Suit Spidey, plus Endgame Iron Man and Iron Spider, at major retailers.

Pre-order Captain America figure on Hasbro Pulse for $24.99, releasing in April 2025.

"I can do this all day." That is right, Steven Rogers is back as the legendary First Avenger, Captain America. It looks like Hasbro is adding some new heroes to their Legacy collection, bringing popular and iconic Marvel Studios figures to collectors as easily accessible figures. Coming to life from the events from Avengers: Endgame, Captain America is ready to save the world with the return of his popular Marvel Legends figure. Suited up and ready for a fight, Cap gives collectors exactly what they need with this Avenger with swappable hands, an unmasked Steve Roger head, and an iconic shield.

It is great to see Hasbro giving releases like this a new life and more accessibility to constantly have new collectors jump right into the game. Captain America will be released alongside an Upgraded Suit, Spidey from Spider-Man: Far From Home, and will accompany the Endgame versions of Iron Man and Iron Spider, which are already on shelves now at Target, Walmart, and more. Pre-orders are also online at Hasbro Pulse for $24.99, with April 2025, for collectors who do not want to wait to find it on shelves next year.

Marvel Legends Series Captain America Action Figure

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With Marvel Legends, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display."

MARVEL STUDIOS' AVENGERS: ENDGAME: This collectible Marvel figure is inspired by Captain America's appearance in the iconic Avengers: Endgame film

THE STAR-SPANGLED MAN RETURNS: Born with the will to carry on, Steve Rogers will do just that when he finds himself called into action to complete a mission with the universe's entire existence on the line

BUILD OUT YOUR MCU COLLECTION: Look for more entertainment-inspired Marvel Legends Series Avengers figures to build a Marvel multiverse on your shelf (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

