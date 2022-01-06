Captain America Suits Up for Tech-On Avengers with New Bandai Figure

The partnership between Bandai and Marvel continues as a new figure arrives from the S.H. Figuarts Tech-On Avengers line. The Avengers Tech-On is a sentai-inspired action-adventure series that is still hitting shelves at your Local Comic Book Store. The story follows the Avengers, who turn to Tony Stark's experimental new tech after the Red Skull rises with a new powerful weapon. Wearing sleek new high-tech-themed suits of armor, this battle shows heroes and villains clashing like never before. Bandai is making figures just for the series, with a new one getting its debut as Captain America suits up for battle. This impressive design capture ether star-spangled man like never before with awesome articulation, parts, and detail. Check out the preview below as well as here and pre-orders are expected to drop next week.

"Steve Rogers, deprived of his abilities by Red Skull, wears a suit made by Tony Stark and participates in the war as "Super Attack Captain America"! The shield can be attached to the back. Eiichi Shimizu, a manga artist, has made Captain America a new place where you can feel respect for the original. Captain America's Tech on Avengers suit has the same flight performance as Iron Man. Repulsor effect parts are attached to S.H.Figuarts, and the action of Captain America freely running around the sky can be reproduced."

"Developed a new shield joint that is different from the joint that comes with the Captain America series of MCUs (Japanese patent pending). S.H.Figuarts The most active shield operation in history is now possible. Combined with effect parts, it thoroughly expresses the fighting style unique to "Tech on Avengers". Captain America's "DH-10" mode, devised by Tony Stark, is a novel style with a Vivranium shield on the upper body. The punch that was delivered by super power comes with a fist effect that makes you feel that it has been further strengthened by the suit, making it possible to express a powerful battle scene that has never been seen before."