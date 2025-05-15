Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: captain america, lego, marvel

Captain America Takes On Thanos with New Ages 4+ LEGO Set

It is brick built world out there and LEGO continues to bring it to life as they debut new sets for Marvel like a new Ages 4 and Up set

Article Summary Captain America battles Thanos in a new LEGO Marvel set designed for kids ages 4 and up.

The 107-piece set features simple builds, starter bricks, and intuitive instructions for young fans.

Includes Captain America and Thanos minifigures, each with their own uniquely themed spaceship designs.

Perfect for preschoolers, this set develops motor skills and launches August 1, 2025, for $39.99.

LEGO has been expanding its sets for a younger audience with sets designed for ages 4 and up. These sets feature simpler instructions, fewer pieces, and larger elements, making them perfect entry points for preschoolers and early elementary kids. From themed sets like LEGO City, Star Wars, and Marvel Super Heroes, each box can easily spark the imagination of kids while developing motor skills and spatial awareness. This time Captain America is here to train you your ones as he takes on the Mad Titan himself, Thanos.

This bite-sized 107-piece set features LEGO miniatures for Captain America and Thanos, with each character getting their own spaceship. LEGO has included a Starter Brick for the ships, with Cap's ship getting two shooters and Thanos getting an Infinity Gauntlet-inspired design. Add a dash of Marvel Comics love to your kids' playtime with this fun Ages 4 and Up set, priced at $39.99. The Captain America vs. Thanos set is set to release on August 1, 2025.

LEGO Marvel – Captain America vs. Thanos

"Captain America vs. Thanos (76319) is a buildable Super Hero toy for kids aged 4 and up. The build-and-play toy includes 2 minifigures: Thanos in a spaceship designed to look like his Infinity Gauntlet, with moving 'fingers' and a missile launcher; and Captain America, in a super-sleek Quinjet with 2 shooters, an opening cockpit and a hidden compartment for his shield."

"A separate build features a cosmic stone to inspire imaginative play as Captain America attempts to stop Thanos stealing the precious gem. Inside the box, each bag contains bricks and a large Starter Brick for a fast-to-build model and character so play can start quickly. Intuitive instructions are provided in the form of a colorful booklet. Contains 107 pieces. LEGO® sets for ages 4 and up are the perfect way for adults to share developmental fun with young children."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!