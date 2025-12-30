Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: four horsemen, Mythic legions

Captain Ironskul Sets Sail with Mythic Legions: Dawns of Discovery

The Four Horsemen are back with a new set of Mythic Legions figures as they set sail and step into the Dawns of Discovery

Article Summary Mythic Legions expands with Dawns of Discovery, unveiling a fresh narrative arc and new character figures.

Set ten years after the Second Great War, heroes explore uncharted lands and discover “New Mythoss.”

Captain Ironskul, ruthless Undertow leader in the Seafarers League, debuts in this action figure wave.

Captain Ironskul includes unique accessories and is available for pre-order ahead of its Q3 2026 release.

Mythic Legions is an original fantasy action figure line from Four Horsemen Studios that has gained massive popularity over the years. Launched in 2015 via Kickstarter, the line has expanded through successive waves from knights and orcs to beasts, heroes, and villains. The series features over 300 figures and accessories, allowing collectors to build vast armies or create custom characters with impressive depth and lore. The newest set of figures is here with the Dawns of Discovery, which marks the next major narrative arc in this world.

Set about ten years after the end of the Second Great War, the story begins when a small fishing vessel unexpectedly finds "New Mythoss," revealing lands, races, and cultures previously unknown to the Realm's heroes. One of the new figures from Mythic Legions: Dawns of Discovery is Captain Ironskul. Ironskul is the ruthless leader of the Undertow, a faction within the Seafarers League whose brutal methods and fearsome reputation make a deadly character in this new storyline. Standing 6" tall, this Captain will come with a nice set of accessories, including a skeleton mask, a harpoon, a cutlass with a sheath, throwing knives, and a coin pouch. Pre-orders are already live for $54.99 with a Q3 2026 release, and be on the lookout for more figures to build up your Dawn of Discovery crew.

Mythic Legions: Dawns of Discovery Captain Ironskul

"The ruthless leader of the Undertow, Captain Ironskul is one of the highest-ranking members of the Seafarers League. While other Seafarer captains at least pretend to uphold a measure of civility and decorum, the Undertow's captain has no time for such pointless displays."

"His brutal methods have long been questioned by others in the League, but rarely to Captain Ironskul's face. None wish to make an enemy of the Undertow or the powerful benefactors who routinely use Captain Ironskul and his crew to carry out deeds they themselves do not wish to be directly connected to. It is one of these missions which sends the Undertow to New Mythoss and puts them in the path of the Ocean's Lure."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!