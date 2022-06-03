Captain Marvel Goes Cosmic as Sideshow Collectibles Unveils New Statue

Captain Marvel blasts off with a brand new Premium Format Figure from Sideshow Collectibles. Capturing her beauty and power from Marvel Comics, Carol Danvers comes in at 23.75" tall and 13.25" wide. She is showcased in one of her iconic supersuits, and she blasts off with two photon blasts with an exploding base. The colors in this piece are breathtaking, and Captain Marvel's suit is perfectly recreated from her comics from colors to the sash. Sideshow Collectibles did an excellent job showcasing her in motion, from the flowing hair to the nicely sculpted photon blast helmets. Marvel Studios has yet to capture Captain Marvel from the comics, so if you need your Carol to fix, then this is the statue for you. The Sideshow Collectibles Captain Marvel Premium Statue is priced at a whopping $625. She is set to arrive between May – April 2023, and pre-orders are live and found here.

"Captain Marvel Premium Format Figure – Sideshow presents the Captain Marvel Premium Format™ Figure, a new Marvel collectible blazing through the skies to your shelf. The Captain Marvel Premium Format Figure measures 23.75" tall and 13.25" wide as the half-Kree heroine defies gravity and launches into the air with two bursts of photon energy while rubble erupts in her wake. Occasionally dubbed "Sparklefists" by her Avengers teammates, Carol Danvers is ready to punch holes in the sky with her power and passion, shining bright as the Hala star on her uniform."

"Inspired by her iconic modern appearance in Marvel Comics, the Polyresin Captain Marvel collectible statue is fully sculpted to capture the dynamic motion of the former air force pilot taking flight. Her signature blue, red, and gold suit is complete with a fluttering sash at her waist, and Carol's fierce portrait features windswept blonde hair which brings even more movement to the piece. Paint detailing at her fists emphasizes the radiant light traveling across her arms as she fires up her next attack. Take your collection higher, further, faster when you bring home the Captain Marvel Premium Format Figure today."