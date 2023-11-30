Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: Ahsoka, hot toys, star wars

Captain Rex Returns to Hot Toys with New Star Wars 1/6 Scale Release

The Clone Wars is calling once more as Hot Toys has revealed their latest 1/6 scale Stat Wars figures with the Clone Commander Captain Rex

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils new 1/6 scale Captain Rex from The Clone Wars and Ahsoka series.

Figure features 30 points of articulation, switchable Phase I/II armor, and dual pistols.

Accessories include a blaster rifle, thermal detonator, and themed figure stand.

Expected release between Q4 2024 - Q1 2025, with pre-orders via Sideshow Collectibles.

A war hero returns as Hot Toys has unveiled their latest Star Wars 1/6 scale figure from The Clone Wars and Ahsoka. Captain Rex finally got his big live-action debut, and now Hot Toys is bringing him back with an updated figure. While his appearance in the flashback was nothing crazy, it was enough to please fans as we got to see him right on the big screen. Captain Rex will come in at 11.8″ tall, with 30 points of articulation and some new accessories. While there already is a The Clone Wars Season 7 figure, this figure takes fans back to the beginning of the war. Suit up in Phase I and Phase II armor with swappable helmets and armor plates. It does not look like an unmasked head sculpt is included, but that might change by the Q4 2024 – Q1 2025 release date. As for accessories, Star Wars fans will be able to equip Rex with dual pistols, a blaster rifle, and a thermal detonator. Pre-orders for the new Captain Rex 1/6 Scale figure are not live yet, but he will be popping up online soon with Sideshow Collectibles.

Captain Rex Awaits Your Command with Hot Toys

"Rex once served the Republic on the frontlines during the Clone Wars, taking orders from Anakin Skywalker™ and Ahsoka Tano™ as first a captain and later a commander. He viewed military service as an honor, and his loyalty to the Republic and his Jedi Generals was absolute. But when Order 66 was executed, it was Ahsoka who helped to free Rex from the programming of his inhibitor chip. At the dawn of the Empire, Rex has escaped with his life but is considered killed-in-action in the eyes of the new regime. That allows him to operate in the shadows and help any clone brothers who remain separate from the Imperial ranks."

"Continuing the expansion of the incredible collectibles inspired by the Ahsoka™ live-action series, Hot Toys is thrilled to introduce the new 1/6th scale Captain Rex™ collectible figure! The highly-accurate collectible figure features detailed recreation of Rex's distinctive Clone Trooper armor and helmet with amazing paint applications, interchangeable Clone Trooper Phase 1 and Phase 2 armor parts and pauldrons, Rex's signature dual blaster pistols as well as a blaster rifle, a thermal detonator, and a newly designed sand theme figure base! Now it's a great time to have the Captain Rex 1/6th scale collectible figure in your Star Wars™ collection!"

The 1/6th scale Captain Rex Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Captain Rex in Star Wars: Ahsoka

One (1) newly crafted helmet (Phrase I) with yellow colored pattern and weathering effects

One (1) interchangeable Captain Rex helmet (Phase II) with weathering effects

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Approximately 30 cm tall

Five (5) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands (Phase I) including: One (1) pair of hands for holding gun One (1) pair of relaxed hand One (1) opened left hand

Five (5) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands (Phase II; with patterns on back of hand) including: One (1) pair of hands for holding gun One (1) pair of relaxed hand One (1) opened left hand



Costume:

One (1) Captain Rex armor with distinctive blue details and weathering effects

One (1) blue pauldron

One (1) belt with attached command skirts and pistol holsters

One (1) black colored under-suit

One (1) pair of white colored boots with weathering effects

One (1) set of interchangeable Captain Rex (Phase II) armors, including chest, forearm, and calf armors

One (1) Captain Rex (Phase II) blue pauldron with black utility chest pouch (with magnetic function)

Weapons:

One (1) blaster rifle

Two (2) blaster pistols

Accessories:

One (1) detonator

Newly designed desert-themed figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate

