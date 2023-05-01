Blast Off to Space Camp with LEGO's Newest 3-in-1 Creator Set

A new LEGO set has arrived featuring some 3 in 1 action as master builders blast off with a fun Space Camp adventure 

Space Camp awaits as LEGO blasts off with their latest 3-in-1 LEGO Creator set: Coming in at 874 pieces, master builders get to take a ride on one of three space theme rides. Space Camp awaits with the Space Roller Coaster, an interstellar drop tower, and a cosmic carousel. Five fun LEGO minifigures are included with this LEGO Creator set with an astronaut, two kids and their dad, a scientist, and even an adorable baby astronaut. Each set is packed with some cosmic detail from planets, shooting stars, satellites, and much more. The final frontier can be explored in a new fun way with this delightful set that LEGO Creator fans will not want to miss. The Space Roller Coaster set is priced at $109.99 and is set to take off in August 2023. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but fans will be able to see the set right here. 

Fun Reaches Space with New 3-In-1 LEGO Set

"Space fans aged 9+ enjoy an exhilarating trip to an amusement park with this highly detailed LEGO® Creator 3in1 Space Roller Coaster (31142). The playset includes a winding roller coaster track featuring 3 moving carts for fun rides, which zoom past a decorative space rocket, models of Saturn and Earth, a moon base and a shooting star. There is also a cool meteor with a light brick that can be illuminated, plus 5 minifigures."

"Kids will be spoilt forchoice with 3 different amusement park rides to build in this unique LEGO Creator 3in1 construction set. They can create the Space Roller Coaster, then rebuild it into a drop tower with an elevator or a spinning space carousel. Each set includes a light brick feature that illuminates when activated."

  • 3in1 toy – Kids enjoy fun in space with this LEGO® Creator 3in1 Space Roller Coaster (31142) playset, featuring 3 models to build and rebuild in 1 box
  • 3 different rides – Space fans can build 3 different amusement park rides: a Space Roller Coaster, a drop tower and a carousel
  • Fast-paced intergalactic adventure – The roller coaster has a winding track where 3 carts can zoom around surrounded by planets, shooting stars and meteors
  • Plummeting and spinning action – The drop tower has anelevator that goes up to the top before falling to the ground, while the carousel has a mini space rocket and space shuttle that quickly rotate
  • 5 minifigures – The building set includes an astronaut, a dad and 2 children, a scientist, plus a baby astronaut. Kids can swap the characters' outfits to create fun new looks
  • A rewarding build – This 874-piece playset gives kids aged 9+ a fun building experience and can be given as a holiday or birthday gift to fans of science and technology
  • Display item – Measuring over 10.5 in. (27 cm) high, 10.5 in. (27 cm) wide and 22 in. (55 cm) deep, the Space Roller Coaster can be displayed in kids' bedrooms

