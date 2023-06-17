Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Batman, Beast Kingdom, dc comics, The Flash

Beast Kingdom Debuts New Dynamic Batman Figure from The Flash

Enter the Speed Force with Beast Kingdom as they debut their newest Dynamic 8ction Heroes from the upcoming film The Flash

In the multiverse, anything is possible, like the return of a popular version of Batman. Coming to life from Tim Burton's iconic 1989 film Batman, Michael Keaton is donning the cowl once again. A new adventure awaits the Dark Knight as he joins forces with The Flash and Supergirl for one of the final DCEU films in The Flash. Beast Kingdom is bringing some of these new multiverse heroes to life and Batman has made the cut for their Dynamic 8ction Heroes line. He will feature an updated batsuit, a fabric cape, swappable hands, and some slick bat-accessories with a batarang, a grapnel gun, and a swap-out gliding cape. Accept fate and help the Flash alter space and time with this sweet figure that is priced at only $59.99. Pre-orders are live right here with a February 2024 release, and be sure to add the companion The Flash figure found here.

Batman is Back as the Dark Knight for The Flash

"A DC movie of epic proportions is ready to speed onto a screen near you! Are you ready to join Barry, The Flash, as he uses his powers to travel back in time? Will he save those he holds dear or inadvertently change the course of history and the universe at large? A returning General Zod and his minions are ready to cause havoc. Which heroes, including a classic Batman, will stand in the way of destruction?"

"Beast Kingdom's "Entertainment Experience Brand" takes fans of "The Flash" movie on an exciting recreation of the film with the release of the D.A.H. (Dynamic 8ction Heroes) The Flash 'Batman' action figure. Michael Keaton's legendary Batman makes an epic return from a parallel universe that the Flash enters. Wearing a new, yet familiar suit, the DAH action figure includes the black, muscular suit, set against a highly posable 20 points of articulation."

"The suit also features the classic yellow belt, as well as the highly iconic Batman chest logo. Keaton's head sculpt is also recreated in high detail, and the figure includes 4 interchangeable hand types, allowing for a highly posable figure fit for any fan. The fate of the world is in the hands of both The Flash and Batman as they join forces to save the universe, so make sure to also stock up on the DAH-083 The Flash figure to complete the set!"

*Pre-order bonus: Pre-order now and receive Batman's gliding cape, truly recreating the thrilling flying scenes from the movie!"

