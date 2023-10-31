Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO, Mattel | Tagged: Displate, lego, mattel

Celebrate Halloween All-Year Round with These Spooky Collectibles

Get ready for some Halloween fun as we showcase the best of the best spooky items that are #1 collectibles this year

Article Summary Discover spooky collectibles for Halloween, including LEGO sets, Little People sets, and Displate metal posters.

Hocus Pocus LEGO set features Sanderson Sisters' cottage and various figures from the classic Disney film.

Nightmare Before Christmas Little People set includes Jack, Sally, Zero, and Oogie Boogie, perfect for fans of all ages.

Explore the unknown with eco-friendly Displate's cryptid-themed metal posters, a mysterious and intriguing wall decor option.

Trick or treat, collectors! Halloween has arrived, and what better way to celebrate than with some eerie and enchanting collectibles?! Whether you're a fan of classic witches, beloved pumpkin kings, or elusive cryptids, we've got the perfect treats for your Halloween-loving heart. We have rounded up some truly haunted items this year that will help decorate your crypt, your shelves, or your haunted house; we've got you covered. It is collectibles like this that can keep the spooky season alive all year round, and that is why they have made this special list.

LEGO Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sister Cottage Set

Enter the world of witchcraft and whimsy with LEGO Ideas and their impressive Hocus Pocus Cottage Set. Recreate the iconic Sanderson Sisters' lovely abode from the beloved Disney film Hocus Pocus. This 2,316 piece set comes in at 10.5" tall and features lights, magic, the Black Flame Candle, and so much more. LEGO was sure to load out the Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sister Cottage set with the perfect set of LEGO minifigures with the Sanderson Sisters, as well as Max & Dani Dennison and Allison Watts, plus everyone's favorite talking cat Thackery Binx. Disney fans will not want to miss out on bringing this bewitching LEGO Ideas set home, making it the perfect set of fun to create a Halloween night, any night. This set is available right now at LEGO Stores and online right here.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Little People Collector Set

It's a spooktacular gathering of the Pumpkin King and his ghoulish companions with Mattel's spooky Little People Collector Set. This Little People Collector Set celebrates Tim Burton's Halloween and Christmas classic film The Nightmare Before Christmas. Join Jack, Sally, Zero, and Oogie Boogie in an adorably eerie way with this special edition set. From Oogie's glow-in-the-dark features and Jack and Sally's love to Zero's ghostly deco, this is a hauntingly fun set for ages 1-100 that captures the magic of Halloween, Christmas, and 100 Years of Disney. Fans can revisit Halloween Town or get ready for the arrival of Sandy Claws with this set right here.

Metal Cryptid Posters from Displate

Unearth the mysteries of the unknown with Displate this Halloween with their impressive metal posters. Thanks to our friends at Displate, we were able to add a touch of mystery to your walls with some infamous cryptids and creatures. Displate's high-quality metal art prints are perfect for those who appreciate the enigmatic and the otherworldly artwork. Hang them in your lair for a conversation-starting decor or to spice up a hauntingly good time. Featuring stunning artwork of elusive cryptids like Mothman, the Jersey Devil, and even the Fresno Nightcrawlers, these metal prints are not only eco-friendly but also a scary good time. They are easy to install, offer three different sizes (with XL getting a four-plate style), and take your decor to new levels. Check out Displates crazy catalog of options right here and fight something that suits your thirst just right. If you need some cryptid fun like these, then be sure to check out the artist Jorn's impressive creations right here.

With these eerie and enchanting collectibles, your Halloween is sure to be a scream! Whether you're a fan of witches, goblins, ghosts, or ghouls, there's something that these items will make your Halloween or life even more thrilling. Halloween might be ending tonight, but these all are items perfect for year-round fun with the Sanderson Sisters, exploring Halloween Town with Jack Skellington, or delving into the realm of cryptids. Be sure to add these to your holiday list to add a little nightmare before your Christmas this year. Happy Halloween collecting!

