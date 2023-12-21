Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: anime, chainsaw man, Threezero

Chainsaw Man Makima Joins threezero's Newest Anime FigZero 1/6 Line

Bring home the world of Chainsaw Man and in 1/6 scale fashion as threezero has revealed their newest 1/6 scale figure with Makima

Makima is a major character in the hit anime and manga series Chainsaw Man, which Tatsuki Fujimoto created. She is the director of the Public Safety Devil Hunter Division and, more specifically, in charge of the Tokyo Special Division 4 team. Makima is shrouded in mystery, has miraculously survived death, and is ruthless when she needs to be. Threezero has just revealed that Makima will be joining their Chainsaw Man FigZero 1/6 scale figure lineup. Joining Denji and Power, Chainsaw Man fans will now be able to bring this mysterious director to their collection. Makima will come in at 11" tall, will have 30 points of articulation and a nice set of accessories. Threezero has included two swappable faces, six sets of interchangeable hands, and a removable overcoat of her Public Safety Devil Hunters Uniform. Other accessories include a lollipop and mug with beer, allowing fans to create some fun scenes with the other Chainsaw Man FigZero release. Pre-orders for the Chainsaw Man FigZero 1/6 Makima are already live for $149 with a Q2 2024 release.

Chainsaw Man FigZero 1/6 Makima from threezero

"The new item from the FigZero 1/6th scale articulated figure series based on the anime series CHAINSAW MAN is the beautiful, mysterious, and deadly Makima! With her highly detailed head sculpt and tailor-made Public Safety Devil Hunters uniform with overcoat, this collectible figure captures her unforgettable appearance as seen in the original anime series."

"FigZero 1/6 Makima stands approximately 11 inches (28 cm) tall. She is a fully-articulated collectible figure with approximately 32 points of articulation and an incredible head sculpt. The primary materials for the figure are ABS, PVC, POM, and fabric. The braid at the back of her head is made of soft PVC with metal wire inside for action poses."

"Makima includes two interchangeable faceplates that can be exchanged between a standard expression and an ominous expression and six sets of interchangeable hands, including her ritual-pose hands which perfectly replicate the iconic scene revealing Makima's grisly abilities. Furthermore, the figure comes with a beer mug, a beer piece to be placed inside the mug, and a candy lollipop. The character's Public Safety Devil Hunters uniform includes a white shirt, a pair of slacks, a necktie, and an overcoat, which are all made of fabric. The overcoat has a metal wire sewn inside the hem for expressive poseability."

