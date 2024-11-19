Posted in: Clothing, Collectibles, Pop Culture | Tagged: columbia, star wars

Embrace the Dark Side with Columbia's Star Wars: The Vader Collection

Bow before the Dark Side as Columbia is back with yet another Star Wars collection as Darth Vader makes his presence known

Article Summary Discover Columbia's largest Star Wars collection, inspired by Darth Vader's dark aesthetic and durability.

Unveil Vader-inspired pieces: hats, hoodies, a unique quilted blanket, and limited-edition jackets.

Experience exclusive items like the Vader 3L Interchange Jacket, signed by Hayden Christensen.

Join the Dark Side on December 5th, with early access for Columbia members online.

Columbia has started an ongoing tradition each year by unveiling an impressive Star Wars collection to embrace the winter with the Force. This marks the third collection to arrive, with the first taking fans to The Clone Wars, and then fans arrived on Hoth last year with a Snowspeeder Collection. However, this year gets sinister as Columbia embraces the Dark Side as they unveil The Vader Collection. The power of the Dark Side rides as the infamous Sith Lord Darth Vader gets one of Columbia's biggest Star Wars releases to date with this 16-piece collection. Everything you know and love about Darth Vader is featured here with a red reflective thermal interior design, secret messages in Aurebesh, and so much more. This collection consists of Vader-themed hats, short sleeves, long sleeves, hoodies, a crossbody bag, a belt, socks, and even a quilted blanket.

However, there is more to this collection, as expected, with some truly unique releases like the Vader Tech Half Zip Long Sleeve, the Vader Parka, the Vader Convertible Jacket, or embrace the full power of the Dark Side with the Darth Vader 3L Interchange Jacket. To make things even better, a very priced $2000 limited edition version of the 3L Interchange Jacket will also be released featuring autographed by Anakin Skywalker/ Darth Vader himself, Hayden Christensen. This special jacket will get its own custom box and will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Star Wars fans can join the Dark Side starting on December 5th on Columbia.com, with early access to members at 12:30 AM EST, before the public at 1:00 PM EST.

Colombia Debuts New Star Wars: The Vader Collection

"This 16-piece collection, Columbia's largest Star Wars -inspired release ever, blends iconic Darth Vader-inspired design elements with the performance and durability synonymous with the brand. Fans can showcase their fandom in style with this streetwear-inspired collection. The collection will be available starting on Dec. 5, with Columbia loyalty members receiving early online access at 8:30am PT, prior to the public at 9:00am PT."

"The Vader™ Collection leverages the character's powerful dark color palette showcasing a Vader-inspired combination of matte and shine materials, elaborate technical layers, and unmistakable silhouette. In addition to weather-resistant outerwear and sportswear, the collection includes detailed footwear, youth pieces, and several accessories. Secret messages in Aurebesh, a written language in the Star Wars galaxy, and other surprises are woven throughout."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!