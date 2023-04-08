Child's Play Bride of Chucky: Talking Tiffany Returns to Mezco Toyz Tiffany is back and ready to slay the day as Mezco Toyz has announced the return of their popular Child’s Play Talking Mega Scale figures

Mezco Toyz is back with the return of their popular Child's Play Mezco Designer Series Mega Scale Talking dolls. That is right, the horror of Chucky comes to life once again as Tiffany is back. Bride of Chucky fans will be pleased to know that Mezco's popular 15" tall doll is back once again and ready to join your growing horror collection. Tiffany is completely screen accurate with her bridal dress and leather jacket to her TIFF necklace and tattoo. Of course this figure is a talking version, so that included six phrases from the film that can be activated by the button on her back. This figure is very realistic and will be one you won't want to close your eyes around. The Mezco Toyz Bride of Chucky: Talking Tiffany is priced at $98, is set for an August 2023 release, and pre-orders are found here.

Do Not Close Your Eyes Around Mezco Toyz Talking Tiffany

"First introduced in the film Bride Of Chucky, Tiffany was the devoted girlfriend of killer Charles Lee Ray before his soul transferred into the 'Good Guy' doll that would come to be known as Chucky. After Chucky ended up in a police evidence vault, Tiffany used her feminine wiles to rescue him. When Chucky electrocutes her in a bathtub, he transfers her soul into a bridal doll. Now trapped in a doll body, Tiffany joins Chucky on his quest to find the Heart of Damballa, the amulet that can transfer their souls into human bodies."

"Tiffany is as deadly as she is beautiful; a perfect mate for our previously released 15" Chucky doll as well as our upcoming 'Good Guy' Chucky doll. Tiffany is perfectly screen-matched from her bleached-blond hair to her black work boots. Dressed in her bridal gown with "leather" jacket, she comes complete with her TIFF necklace, tattooed décolletage, and lacquered fingernails. Just as verbose as she was in Bride Of Chucky, Tiffany has lots to say. She speaks six phrases direct from the film, activated by a discrete button on her back. Tiffany also features realistic glass-like eyes and nine points of articulation. Tiffany comes packaged in her own collector-friendly window box perfect for display."