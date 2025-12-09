Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: harry potter, lego

Class is in Session with LEGO's Harry Potter Secret Potions Classroom

Clear up some space as new LEGO sets are on the way including the debut of the Harry Potter Cauldron: Secret Potions Classroom

Article Summary LEGO unveils the Harry Potter Secret Potions Classroom, a magical new cauldron-themed set for fans.

This 652-piece set opens to reveal a hidden potions classroom with removable tables and potion ingredients.

Includes Professor Snape and Hermione Granger minifigures, wands, and Hermione’s Otter Patronus bonus.

Features 1 of 14 collectible Hogwarts portraits and launches January 1, 2026 for $59.99.

New Harry Potter sets are casting a spell on your shelves as LEGO reveals its newest releases. One of these is the Secret Potions Classroom set, which adds a magical twist to the classic Hogwarts experience, allowing wizards, witches, and Muggles to build their own bubbling cauldron. However, this cauldron opens up to reveal a hidden potions classroom inside with removable tables, potion bottles, and more. LEGO was sure to include a variety of brick ingredients for brewing potions, such as Wolfsbane, Polyjuice, or Love Potions.

Two Harry Potter minifigures are included with Professor Snape and Hermione Granger, who both get a wand, allowing fans to recreate Hogwarts potion‑making scenes. As a fun extra, Wizarding World collectors will discover 1 of 14 collectible Hogwarts portraits inside, as well as Hermione's Otter Patronus! This 652-piece Harry Potter set will surely add some mystical and magical elements to your display, and the Secret Potion Classroom set is priced at $59.99. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but the Harry Potter set is expected to release on January 1, 2026.

LEGO Harry Potter – Cauldron: Secret Potions Classroom

"Give kids a spellbinding LEGO® Harry Potter™ toy building set (76464) for display and play: a magic cauldron with a secret potions classroom inside. Move the stirring stick to reveal the detailed classroom, complete with removable tables, potion bottles, and LEGO brick ingredients for various potions. Recreate a Hogwarts™ potions class with the Professor Snape™ and Hermione Granger™ minifigures. "

"And look out for Hermione's Otter Patronus™, part of a LEGO Harry Potter 25th anniversary Patronus collection (in sets sold separately), and 1 of 14 collectible Hogwarts portraits. The brick-built, bubbling cauldron makes cool Harry Potter room decor between playtimes and an eye-catching Halloween decoration. Give this versatile model kit as a creative gift for girls, boys and any Harry Potter fans ages 12 years old and up. Set contains 652 pieces.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!